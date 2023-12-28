Delhi weather update: 22 trains, 134 flights delayed as dense fog hits visibility

A thick blanket of fog enveloped the national capital and its adjoining areas on Thursday morning. Visibility dropped to nearly zero in many areas, causing delays in several trains and flights.

“Delhi Airport is facing delays affecting approximately 134 flights, both (domestic and international) arrivals and departures, due to dense fog,” according to Delhi Airport FIDS (Flight Information Display System).

Meanwhile, as per Indian Railways, about 22 trains are running late in Delhi area due to fog.

As of 5.30 am, dense to very dense fog (0-25 meters) was observed in some pockets of Uttar Pradesh and in isolated pockets in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Southwest Rajasthan and North Madhya Pradesh.

In Delhi's Safdarjung, visibility was recorded at 50 m and 25 m in Palam.

22 trains running late in Delhi area due to fog: Indian Railways pic.twitter.com/wg9QysLthE — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday also issued a dense fog advisory for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, North Rajasthan and North Madhya Pradesh. "Be careful while driving or outing through any transport. Use fog lights during driving. Be in touch with airlines, railways and state transport for schedule of your journey."

Dense Fog Advisory for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan & north Madhya Pradesh:

· Be careful while driving or outing through any transport. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 28, 2023

Earlier on Wednesday, at least nine flights were diverted at the Delhi airport due to bad weather.

Last night, Delhi airport issued a fog alert on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."

CAT III pertains to operating flights when the visibility is quite low.

Many areas in the national capital were engulfed in dense fog on Wednesday as well, impacting flights and trains.

On Tuesday also, flight and train operations were impacted due to dense fog.

