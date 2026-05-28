He quit school at 15, borrowed ₹50,000 from his mother, and watched his first business fail. Today, Satish Sanpal lives inside the Burj Khalifa, commands a $3 billion empire — and just gifted his one-year-old daughter a custom-built pink Rolls-Royce, monogrammed with her initials, imported from England.

The Dubai-based Indian billionaire from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, is now the most talked-about face on Netflix's Desi Bling — and the internet can't stop watching. His baby daughter, Isabella Sanpal, eats with 24-carat gold cutlery. And the first birthday party? A-list celebrities, a cake descending from the ceiling, and a golden carriage entrance.

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But who exactly is Satish Sanpal — the self-made Dubai billionaire — and how does a small-town Indian build an empire this staggering? The answer is more complicated than it looks.

About Satish Sanpal

Born in Jabalpur with no inherited wealth, Satish Sanpal is a Dubai-based billionaire. Sanpal dropped out after class 8 and started working young, starting from a grocery shop in India before moving to Dubai with around ₹80,000 and entering the gold business.

How rich is Satish Sanpal?

Sanpal and his wife Tabinda have a combined net worth of over $1.5 billion (₹14,000 crore), according to media reports. Satish Sanpal is the founder of ANAX Holding, with interests in real estate, hospitality and investments. ANAX Holding is reportedly valued at more than $3 billion.

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Sanpal family's luxurious home

The Sanpal family lives in a luxury residence inside the Burj Khalifa. They also reportedly own luxury villas in Dubai Hills and are building a massive mansion on a 50,000 sq ft plot. Binda claimed on the reality show Desi Bling that she owns 40 kg of gold, adding that Satish gifts her around 3 kg of gold every Dhanteras.

The family has a fleet of Rolls-Royces and a Bugatti Chiron worth around ₹35 crore, a private yacht, luxury watches and designer accessories.

Did he gift a Rolls-Royce to his one-year-old daughter?

The billionaire first came into the news for gifting his one-year-old daughter Isabella a customised metallic pink Rolls-Royce Phantom worth ₹5.8 crore in 2025.

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The birthday celebration took place at Atlantis The Royal and had celebrity performances by Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and Nora Fatehi. At the celebration, Bella was seen donning a gold dress and a 24-carat gold jacket and made her entry in a princess carriage.

The car, which was custom-made in the UK, included a metallic pink exterior, pink-and-white leather interiors, monogrammed seats with Isabella's initials, personalised 'Congratulations Isabella' nameplate.