DGP Hemant Kumar Lohia's domestic help arrested for his murder

Jammu and Kashmir police has nabbed Yasir Ahmed, suspected killer of Director General (Prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia on Tuesday. The manhunt went all night long. The 23-year-old domestic help worked at Lohia’s residence and was arrested while on the run. Police officials are currently questioning him about the alleged murder, ADGP Mukesh Singh informed India Today.

Hemant Kumar Lohia, the 1992 batch IPS officer was found dead at his residence late Monday night. Police said the 57-year-old's throat was slit and there were burn injuries on his body. Preliminary investigation of crime scene indicated that the killer first suffocated Lohia to death and slit his throat with a broken ketchup bottle, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said. He had also attempted to burn the body.

According to the police, CCTV footage showed Yasir running away shortly after the murder. Yasir had worked at Lohia’s residence for over six months. Investigation found that the young man was aggressive and seemed to be depressed.

Terror organisation People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) claimed responsibility for Lohia's murder, which took place at a time when Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir.



