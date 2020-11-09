Dhoni teaching Pythagoras theorem! Unacademy's latest IPL-inspired ad wins hearts

If every Indian were to be as invested in math and the sciences like they were in cricket, then the country would have been the global leader in...well, practically everything. As online educators, Bengaluru-based Unacademy's mission is to make education as much fun as cricket. And from the looks of it, they have covered a large part of their journey with their latest ad.

The latest ad -- that's a montage of some of IPL matches' memorable moments -- is also a guide on some of the basic concepts of math and the sciences. The ad starts with a voiceover saying, "Oh student log, iss IPL se kya sikha?" (Hey students, what did you even learn from the IPL?)

The question is followed by an upbeat rap track with highlights from the matches as corresponding visuals. The rap says learnt how to decode gravity, calculate distance through speed and time, momentum, acceleration, magnetic induction, Darwin's evolution, Newton's law of motion, combustion, conduction, volcanic eruption, melting point of metal, boiling point of kettle, theory of collision, Pythagoras theorem, battle of Panipat, cyclone warning, tectonic movements, mystery of outer space, pi of circle, geography, as well as the hack of everything.

"You win some. You lose some. But you always learn something new. Here's to one of the constants in life - learning!" said Unacademy.

