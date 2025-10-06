‘Didn’t tell my parents...’: Indian startup founder turns job loss into $50,000 success 

Losing a job can shake even the most confident professional — but for one Indian entrepreneur, what began as a sudden setback turned into a defining leap of faith.

Six months ago, the founder — who worked remotely for a US-based tech company — was fired during a routine morning stand-up call. “He looked a bit down,” the founder recalled in his now-viral post. “I asked what was wrong, and then he said it — ‘We have to part ways.’”

The reason? His employer believed he was spending too much time on his own venture — Dreamlaunch, a fledgling platform helping creators and small businesses grow. At the time, Dreamlaunch was earning barely $1,000 a month — hardly enough to live on, but enough to spark hope.

“I begged them to give me another chance,” he wrote, “but the decision was made.”

Exactly 6 Months Ago I was fired from my US Remote Full-Time Job



On the Morning of 13 March 7 AM, I joined my Stand-up, gave my updates on the PRs and tickets closed and also asked how to build this feature. I observed my TL was a bit down. I asked him in the end what's the… pic.twitter.com/H0cloWLqz5 — Harshil Tomar (@Hartdrawss) October 2, 2025

The termination hit hard. For days, he oscillated between finding another job or taking a chance on his startup. “I had nine months of savings if I lived very cheaply,” he admitted. “So I sat down and played out all possible scenarios — the best, the worst, and the okay one.”

Finally, he chose risk over security. “Every day I spend looking for safety, my life would push me further away from taking a chance,” he told himself. “So I took the call — let’s go all in.”

His co-founder, Wasim, insisted he take a small salary just to survive, while Wasim himself went without pay. But even then, he hid the truth from his family. “They still think I’m doing my main job,” he confessed. “I tell them I code for 2–3 hours a day and resolve tickets. Families can be pretty scary to deal with in such situations.”

From $1,000 a month to $50,000 in 6 months

The early days were anything but glamorous. There were dry months with zero clients and moments of doubt that almost broke him. But soon, things started to shift — sponsorships trickled in, retainer clients signed up, and a few big brands took notice.

Within six months, Dreamlaunch had crossed $50,000 in total revenue, touched $10,000 in monthly recurring income, and was preparing to hire its first 10-member team. The startup even made it into a residency program and secured brand partnerships through X (formerly Twitter).

“This bet could have gone completely wrong,” he reflected. “But I took the scary jump — and the universe rewarded me.”

His post has since gone viral, striking a chord with thousands of professionals navigating layoffs, side hustles, and self-doubt.

One user commented, “Amazing story. As a 44-year-old marketing guy struggling to find direction, this is super inspiring. More power and blessings to you, my friend.”

Another added, “Going through something similar. I hope I can find the courage to overcome this like you.”

For many, Dreamlaunch’s story isn’t just about startup success — it’s about the courage to bet on yourself when everything else feels uncertain.