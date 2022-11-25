Dinesh Karthik to retire? Indian cricketer drops cryptic Instagram post

Dinesh Karthik dropped an Instagram post that has left cricket fans wondering if the Indian team's wicketkeeper-batter gave a hint of his retirement. The Tamil Nadu batter was called to play for Indian T20 team, but as he failed to make an impact, Karthik was dropped from the team for the New Zealand tour.

In his Instagram post, Karthik posted a video montage of his Australia tour. The video also featured his family and teammates. Karthik wrote that playing the World Cup for India was a proud feeling for him. "We did fall short of the ultimate motive, but it did fill my life with many memories to cherish. Thank you to all my fellow players, coaches, friends and most importantly the fans for the undying support. #DreamsDoComeTrue #T20WorldCup," his caption read.

Karthik underperformed in the T20 World Cup. Karthik scored one run against Pakistan in India’s opening game. His innings continued to be short scoring against South Africa wherein he made 6 runs. Karthik managed to make 7 runs against Bangladesh in the last match.

Karthik, 37, made his debut for Team India on 5 September 2004. His first match was against England at Lord's ODI. Karthik's last ODI against New Zealand was in the 2019 World Cup. His great performance at the IPL opened doors for his World Cup selection.

Over the years, Dinesh Karthik has played 60 T20I matches for India and scored 686 runs. He has played 94 games, accumulating 1752 runs with nine half-centuries in the ODIs. He has also played 26 matches and scored 1025 runs, with one century and seven half-centuries.

In the first ODI match against New Zealand, India lost by 7 wickets. The score now stands at 1-0.

Tom Latham was declared the Player of the match.



