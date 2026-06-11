'Don’t leave because...': Former Google employee says you need this one thing before resigning

Many professionals dream of leaving stable jobs to start something of their own, but one entrepreneur who made that leap says the decision should never be taken in frustration.

Rohit Sakunia, founder of ArtE Mediatech and a former Google employee, has shared advice for people considering entrepreneurship. In an Instagram post, he reflected on leaving Google more than a decade ago and explained why having a clear purpose matters before resigning from a job.

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Don't quit on impulse, says founder

Sakunia said people should not leave their jobs simply because they are unhappy or inspired by success stories on social media.

“Don’t quit because you’re frustrated. Don’t leave because someone’s startup story inspired you at 11pm. Don’t leave because the grass looks greener,” wrote the Delhi-based entrepreneur.

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Instead, he urged aspiring founders to take the step only when they have a clear goal and are prepared for the challenges ahead.

“and when you have enough ground beneath your feet to take that first fall.”

The reality of leaving a corporate job

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Drawing from his own experience, Sakunia said the transition from a well-known corporate role to entrepreneurship can be emotionally challenging.

He explained that many people underestimate how much of their identity is tied to their job title and employer.

“One day you’re ‘the Google guy.’ Next day someone asks ‘aur ab kya kar rahe ho?’ Aur paas koi clean answer nahi hota,” he wrote.

According to him, uncertainty about the future often arrives alongside financial pressure, making the early stages of entrepreneurship difficult for many.

Build a financial cushion first

One of Sakunia’s key recommendations was to have savings before leaving a salaried position.

He advised professionals to create a financial safety net and suggested having at least six months of savings, preferably more, before making the transition.

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The entrepreneur noted that financial stress can quickly become overwhelming when income is no longer guaranteed, making preparation essential.

‘No regrets’ after leaving Google

More than 10 years after leaving Google, Sakunia said he does not regret his decision.

Reflecting on his entrepreneurial journey, he said building his own company has given him greater flexibility and control over his time. He shared that he can attend his son's cricket practice during the week and organise his schedule according to his priorities.

While acknowledging that entrepreneurship comes with its own ups and downs and that some periods are slower than others, Sakunia said the freedom and ownership he has gained make the journey worthwhile.

Looking back, the founder said he has “no regrets” about stepping away from the corporate world, but believes people should only make that move after careful planning and with a clear sense of purpose.