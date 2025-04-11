'Don’t make my mistakes...': Indian MBA grad in UK warns others, shares sobering lessons from 8-year stay

Indian students pursuing higher studies abroad often face a stark reality check as their initial enthusiasm gives way to unforeseen challenges. Drawn by promises of superior education and enhanced career prospects, many underestimate the cultural isolation, academic pressures, and financial burdens they inevitably encounter. Once overseas, students grapple with the complexities of adapting to new educational systems, language barriers, expensive living conditions, and the emotional toll of homesickness.

Related Articles

Additionally, navigating stringent immigration policies and intense competition for part-time jobs or internships further complicates their experiences. This gap between expectations and reality frequently leads to disillusionment, forcing students to reassess their dreams and confront the harsh truths about life abroad.

Pointing out this sombre reality, an Indian student pursuing studies in the UK said, “I feel like I have lived a life with nothing to show for it.”

Sharing his experience on Reddit, the student, who completed an MBA at the University of Greenwich, detailed a difficult journey: “So I am 28M based in the UK. In the country for 8 years, 5 years on student visa and 3 years on work visa as a junior consultant. With wages so low (I get paid £40k, renting rooms for 8 years can't get my own place), I feel like I have lived a life with nothing to show for it. I want to take second job or start a business but the work visa makes everything difficult with a minefield of rules.”

He continued, “No house, no car, and worst of all I feel like I have let my parents down. They spent thousands sold land took loan to send me here and I can barely keep myself alive. They are pushing me for arranged marriage now however I no longer believe in transactional arranged marriages, but on the other hand, 'beggars can't be choosers'. I need to own my objective reality instead of fantasizing on relationships that might never happen.”

His message was also a cautionary tale: “Posting this as all of this relates to immigration. Please don't do the mistakes I did. Choose a STEM subject and choose course with internships / placements. Create your own support system. Start going to the gym. By the time I figured how the real world works, the train had already left the platform.”

In a poignant conclusion, he shared, “I never thought 8 years of my life will be spent renting rooms yet here I am today. Not one person wished me on my bday in last eight years (except my parents). Even though I have been to like 200+ social events and clubs and fairly extroverted. The decision to study abroad will probably change your life forever. You decide what change that change could look like for you. All the best.”

His candid post resonated with many online.

One user responded, “I mean, it's the UK, it's been going down the toilet ever since Brexit. Even British people and European immigrants are abandoning the sinking ship… Also, a bit of a reality check, as an immigrant to the UK, it will be hard for you to date… doubly so.”

Another said, “An MBA isn't worth much in itself, especially if it isn't from a top-tier uni… Many locals earn significantly less than that. The standard life for a person in London is renting a room… Buying your own place is basically entirely out of reach for ordinary people.”

Some urged perspective and resilience. “You are being a bit too harsh on yourself… At least you have a work visa which people are crying for… Have you grown complacent?”

Others offered solidarity. “I’m a graduate in MBA from Greenwich too and I’m saying you’re lucky you at least have a job and a stable career… I had to come back home.”

And a final piece of advice came from a peer: “28 is still a very young age… There’s plenty of time left 😉”