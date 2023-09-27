‘Don’t show this during World Cup’: Policybazaar slammed for its ‘negative’ ad; here’s what happened

What can spoil the experience of watching Virat Kohli hitting a century or say Mohammed Shami’s unparalleled haul? For most, it turns out, it is an ad. And especially if it is an ad revolving around some crisis. A X, formerly Twitter, user’s video has now gone viral for his take on a term life insurance ad that popped up in-between the recent matches and bringing down the celebratory mood of the audience.

In the viral video, the user is seen saying that he saw a terrible ad during the match. It is unclear which match he is specifically talking about. The ad he referred to was a Policybazaar ad, where a widowed woman laments that her dead husband passed away without buying a term life insurance. Now this is where it gets a little complicated. The ad has been criticised for multiple reasons on social media. It must be added here that this is not a new ad campaign.

Firstly, by the sports fans. For many, including the creator of the video, an ad like this kills the vibe, especially during a match that seems to be going our way. “Woh bol rahi hai tumne financial planning nahin kiya tha…bhai uske marne ka bhi plan nahin tha yaar (She is saying you did not do any financial planning…but he also did not have any plans to die),” said the guy in the video, urging Policybazaar to make better ads.

“And this ad is coming in the middle of the match. Virat Kohli is hitting a century, Bumrah is picking his fifth wicket, I am celebrating and then this ad comes in between, ruining the mood,” he said, asking Hotstar also to do better. “World Cup is round the corner. There are 50 matches in the World Cup, and every match has a scope of 100 ads, which is 5,000 ads in total. You might show this ad at least 1,000 times but I urge you not to. If you must, please show some Thums Up or Pepsi ads, not this,” he said.

Finally someone said it. I hope people who watch cricket will be able to relate to this. pic.twitter.com/V5atT6cYsI — BALA (@erbmjha) September 26, 2023

Many other fans chimed in too. Some said that they feel the same about this Policybazaar ad, while some urged the company to take down the ad “full of negativity”.

@policybazaar please take down the ad and make something good, the running ad is nothing but full of negativity — ANIKET😃 (@sabthikhojaega9) September 27, 2023

I always thought why there is no outrage at such cringe?



Seems there are many feeling the same way. — Vinod Joshi (@vinodkr_joshi) September 26, 2023

Ditto feeling I had too when I saw this. Thanks to the guy who made a video on this ad. — Ashok Shasmal (@AshokShasmal) September 27, 2023

I had the fortune of watching IPL in India this year but when the ads hit I realized what a downward spiral it has been in creativity in ad making, back in the day ads were at the bare minimum watchable, now they are repulsive — बुधिया (@krishnavallabh) September 27, 2023

Absolutely correct bro, I wanted to say this for so long but I wasn't able to figure out, to whom should I say this and where... — Krishna Kant Pachauri (@pachaur_krishna) September 27, 2023

Sach mein mood kharab ho jata hai woh add dekhne baad ache dialogue likhna chahiye feelings hurt karne wali nahi chahiye.

Thanks for talking about this video September 27, 2023

Then comes the second group of critics who called it a “pathetic attempt to sell a product”. Many pointed out that the ad tries to exploit the insecurities of the customers. Some even pointed out that the death of the man seems to be a non-issue compared to the term life insurance.

I agree. @DisneyPlusHS . @policybazaar , this advertisement is really very shameful, u r trying prey on peoples insecurity, uncertainty and fear. — Pranav (@gourmet_pranav) September 27, 2023

Boss, That's my reaction too .. such a pathetic attempt of selling a product ... That really is the worst advertising of such an important product .. Like who would be happy to leave family behind to face the problems of life .. — James Bond (@JamesReddyBose) September 27, 2023

Literally. Soo true.

What msg does Policy Bazar want to convey? Matlab agar policy liya toh marna toh hai hi? And that’s the

only sol. Who does write & approve such ads?

So sadist & depressing!



LIC ke liye respect🫡 badh gayi. Haste hue bolte the - G1 ke saath & G1 ke baad bhi September 27, 2023

This is actually the most pathetic ad with a high runtime. @policybazaar, you guys are social shaming a deceased head of family. If communicating responsibility through the emotion of “sharmindagi” is the goal, there could be much better treatment of the same idea.



I mean… https://t.co/yYYNxNesDW — Ayan Bairoliya (@AyanBairoliya) September 27, 2023

Exactly that's what i thought! Finally someone said it , when she says 'tum to term life insurance liye bina hi chale gye ' it feels like jaana is not a big deal but not taking a term life insurance is . — Prabhat Mishra (@thequic_silver) September 27, 2023

Now, when such sensitive topics are at hand, can the gender-war be far behind? The ad has also managed to rile up many social media users who pointed out that from the ad, it appears that the financial burden lies solely with the man, so much so that he is being cursed even after his death. On the other hand, many have questioned why the woman seems so helpless, and why she did not buy the term life insurance herself, pointing towards its regressiveness.

I haaate this ad so much. Disgusting. Ek to bichara mar Gaya aur usko hi gaali pad rahi hai. Matlab 😑 Madam aap jaake job kar lo na.

And who is approving these ads in today's age. Feminist bhi hona h, equality bhi chahiye and fir ye bhi? 🙄 — Thisandthat (@grlhasnoname) September 26, 2023

Why should only men buy term life insurance,why not women? — Ravi Prakash (@raviafc) September 27, 2023

I always felt uncomfortable watching this ad.



This is one of the most ridiculous ads I have ever seen. There were many ways to show the importance of term insurance.



Was it really impossible to convey the message without the widow blaming the dead husband for his death and… — Aanshul Sadaria (@AanshulSadaria) September 21, 2023

Recently, a report by the Advertising Standards Council of India revealed that gaming, classical education, healthcare, and personal care ads had the highest number of problematic content and violated advertising regulations. In FY23, the regulatory body received a total of 8,951 complaints regarding potential violations of advertising rules.

