Dream Girl Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's film off to a good start; earns Rs 10 cr on Day 1

Ayushman Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha's Dream Girl, which was released on Friday, has been successful in making a good start at the box office. As per film business analysts, Dream Girl is receiving praise from critics as well as movie-goers. Film trade analyst Taram Adarsh said Dream Girl collected around Rs 10.05 crore on its first day, making it the biggest opener of Ayushman Khurrana to date.

Dream Girl's box office collection numbers look promising in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Gujarat circuits. Its Day 1 box office numbers also match with analysts' predictions of Rs 8-12 crore earning on Day 1.

Adarsh also said Dream Girl is a "full-on entertainer with dollops of humour".

#OneWordReview...#DreamGirl: WINNER. Rating: Ayushmann Khurrana continues his dream run... Full-on entertainer with dollops of humour... Garnished with witty lines... Ayushmann, Annu Kapoor terrific... Raaj Shaandilyaa's direction hits the right chord. #DreamGirlReview pic.twitter.com/4TCcOqLgIx - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 12, 2019

The Badhaai Ho actor, who can't seem to do anything wrong, is riding high on a string of commercially successful as well as critically acclaimed movies. Dream Girl revolves around the life of a man who is caught up in a comedy of errors. Educated but unemployed Karamvir Singh lands a job at a 'friendship call centre' and takes on a woman's voice for his telephonic conversations. The only problem is that his male clients are besotted by the lovely voice at the other end of the line.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha's Dream Girl is likely to be the audiences' pick of the weekend as it takes on Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadda's Article 375, a serious court-room drama. Dream Girl appears to be a family entertainer and will be picked by audiences for its hilarious content, suggest experts. Critics' favourable reviews, as well as positive word of mouth, could ensure that Dream Girl repeats Badhaai Ho's performance at the box office.

