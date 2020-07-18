'Drink rum, eat half-fried omelette': Karnataka councilor's COVID treatment advice

At a time when the entire world is waiting for a vaccine to cure novel coronavirus, Congress councilor from Karnataka's Ullal, Ravichandra Gatti has come up with a cure for the deadly disease. A video featuring Gatti has gone viral wherein he recommends rum and eggs to cure COVID-19.

News agency IANS quoted Gatti as saying, "Rum is the medicine for COVID virus. Add a teaspoonful of ground pepper in 90ml rum and stir it well with your finger and drink it. Eat two half-fried omelettes to ensure that the coronavirus vanishes."

Congress councilor from Mangaluru also claimed that he tried a number of medicines for coronavirus and only rum and eggs worked. Mangaluru MLA UT Khader was quoted by Times of India as saying, "The district administration should find out why he shared such a video on social media. Gatti has been a social worker for the past 15 years. We will also discuss the matter with party leaders and take a decision."

The bizarre home remedy for coronavirus gathered a lot of traction on social media as Twitterati had a field day with this viral coronavirus cure. One user by the name Suresh Kochattil wrote, "Rahul Gandhi should have tried this before his disaster of a TV speech yesterday. Watch how confidently Mangaluru Congress councilor Ravichandra Gatti touts Old Monk Rum and Fried Eggs as home remedy for COVID-19."



.@RahulGandhi should have tried this before his disaster of a TV speech, yesterday. Watch how confidently Mangaluru Congress councillor Ravichandra Gatti touts Old Monk Rum and Fried Eggs as home remedy for #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/3lnqQoJzBU Suresh Kochattil (@kochattil) July 18, 2020





Another user by the name Nandini Idnani tweeted, "Congratulations India, Congress ne coronavirus ka medicine bana diya. Rum and boiled eggs. Rahul Gandhi will demand Bharat Ratna for his councilor Ravichandra Gatti." Congratulations India @INCIndia ne #coronavirus ka medicine bana diya

Rum & boiled eggs @RahulGandhi will demand Bharat Ratna for his councillor #RavichandraGatti pic.twitter.com/kWXnu146Yu Nandini Idnani (@idnani_nandini) July 18, 2020

