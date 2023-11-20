Drunk passenger tries to hold IndiGo female crew's hand on Jaipur-Bengaluru flight, arrested

In another case of an unruly passenger, a man on a Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight was arrested by Bengaluru airport police after he allegedly misbehaved with a female crew member while in an intoxicated condition, reported the news agency PTI on Monday.

A complaint was filed on Friday, November 17; in the complaint, a security officer for IndiGo Airlines stated that a passenger on the 6.40 pm flight 6E556 from Jaipur to Bengaluru held the hand of a female crew member on three occasions during the flight, despite repeated warnings given by the crew.

According to the security officer, Randhir Singh, 33, who was seated in seat 27D, held the woman's hands when the flight was mid-air.

After the incident, the Bengaluru police at Kempegowda International Airport were notified. Following the flight's landing in Bengaluru, the unruly passenger was handed over to the police. A case was registered under Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In a statement, IndiGo Airlines regretted the inconvenience caused to other passengers following the incident. "A passenger on flight 6E 556 from Jaipur to Bengaluru was intoxicated and misbehaved with the crew despite multiple warnings. The passenger was handed over to the local law enforcement authorities on arrival for further legal action. We regret the inconvenience caused to the other passengers," the airline said, according to news agency ANI report.

Airlines all over the globe are constantly dealing with this and are increasingly concerned about incidents of disruptive behaviour of these unruly passengers on flights. A number of incidents of misbehaviour by passengers have surfaced in the recent past; early this year, the Air India urinating case caused a great deal of concern.

The case concerns the incident that happened on an Air India plane flying from New York to New Delhi when an "unruly" passenger urinated on the victim after consuming an excessive amount of alcohol during the journey. After the incident, the victim lodged a complaint with the Airline company regarding this disgusting experience.