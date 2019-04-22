Earth Day 2019: Google Doodle, theme, quotes, all you need to know

The world celebrates Earth Day today and Google has introduced an interactive doodle that celebrates the uniqueness, diversity and wonder of a small fraction of life forms found on earth. On this day, various events are organised to demonstrate the support for environmental protection.

World Earth Day, which is celebrated on April 22 every year, now includes events in more than 193 countries.

Here's a list of the greatest quotes of all times that remind us to protect our home planet Earth:

1. "When one tugs at a single thing in nature, he finds it attached to the rest of the world."-John Muir

2. "Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's need, but not every man's greed."-Gandhi

3. "The more clearly we can focus our attention on the wonders and realities of the universe about us, the less taste we shall have for destruction."-Rachel Carson

4. "Look deep into nature and you will understand everything better."-Einstein

5. "He that plants trees loves others beside himself."-Thomas Fuller

6. "Nature always wears the colors of the spirit." -Ralph Waldo Emerson

7. "On Earth Day, we celebrate all the gifts the world and nature make available to us. We recognize our complete dependence on its bounty. And we acknowledge the need for good stewardship to preserve its fruits for future generations." -John Hoeven

8. "The environment is where we all meet; where all have a mutual interest; it is the one thing all of us share." -Lady Bird Johnson

9. "If we are ever to halt climate change and conserve land, water and other resources, not to mention reduce animal suffering, we must celebrate Earth Day every day - at every meal." - Ingrid Newkirk

10. "I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use." -Mother Teresa

Earth Day 2019: Theme

For the year 2019, the Earth Day theme is 'Protect our Species'.

Individuals who want to make an impact can download an action toolkit and contribute their bit in saving the millions of species on the planet.

