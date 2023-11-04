Edelweiss MF’s Radhika Gupta on Shark Tank appearance: ‘My investments will only be in a personal capacity’

Radhika Gupta, the MD and CEO of Edelweiss AMC, has clarified on X that her investments in Shark Tank will be in a personal capacity. This means that she will not be using any funds from Edelweiss AMC to invest in the startups that she pitches on the show.

"Thanks for all the love for the Shark Tank. Just to clarify, my investments will only be in a personal capacity. Keep the ❤️ coming!" Gupta wrote on X.

Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta has joined the panel of Shark Tank India 3 as a new judge. She will be appearing alongside seasoned faces and several new 'Sharks' in the third installment of the popular business reality TV show. Gupta is one of several new Sharks confirmed for Shark Tank India's third season, including Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and Inshorts CEO Azhar Iqubal.

Gupta is a highly accomplished entrepreneur and investor. She has been the Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund since 2017, and has grown the company into one of the largest mutual fund houses in India. She is also a Young Global Leader recognised by the World Economic Forum (WEF), and an accomplished author.

"Asset management professional, who enjoys leading teams and building businesses. Proud daughter of an Indian diplomat, global citizen, and child of change. Writer, storyteller, TEDx and Josh Talks speaker, finding magic in words," her LinkedIn bio read.

This season's Sharks include Aman Gupta (Co-founder and CMO of boAt), Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms), Deepinder Goyal (Founder and CEO of Zomato) and Azhar Iqubal (Co-founder and CEO of Inshorts).

The show, hosted by Rahul Dua, will be available on Sony Television as well as the Sony LIV app.

The Shark Tank India is the Indian equivalent of the American show Shark Tank, in which aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their products or services to a panel of investors or sharks, who then decide whether or not to invest in their businesses.

The first season lasted from December 2021 to February 2022, while the second started in January 2023 and lasted until March 2023.

