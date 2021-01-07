Education Minister Nishank to announce JEE Advanced 2021 dates today

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has stated that he will conduct a live session today i.e January 7, in which he will be announcing the dates of the JEE Advanced 2021 engineering entrance examination. He will also announce the admission eligibility criteria for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)

Education Minister Nishank is expected to go live at 6:00 pm today via his Twitter handle. He has conducted similar live sessions for making big announcements in the past. Recently, he had gone live on Twitter to announce the dates for JEE Main 2021 examinations.

In a tweet, the Education Minister announced that he will be going live at 6:00 pm today. "Dear Students, I will be announcing the eligibility criteria for admission in #IITs & the date of #JEE Advanced today at 6PM," he wrote. Nishank is also expected to clear doubts of JEE aspirants during this live session.

This year the format for the engineering entrance exams is going to significantly different compared to last year. JEE Main exams will be held in multiple shifts from this year. These are - February, March, April and May. The first shift of JEE Main examinations will be from February 23 to 26. The last date to register online is January 16. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The results of the February session of JEE Main 2021 would be released in March.

According to the new JEE Main 2021 pattern, candidates would have to choose between attempting 75 questions out of 90 or 25 out of 30 questions in each section of mathematics, physics and chemistry. According to the new pattern, there would no negative marking in the 15 alternative questions.

Earlier, Nishank had announced that JEE Main 2021 would be conducted in 13 languages. These are - English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Assamese, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Odia and Malayalam.

Nishank said that conducting JEE Main four times a year would help candidates improve their overall scores. He explained that the best score out of the four exams would be considered by the National Testing Agency as and when the results are declared.

