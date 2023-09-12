'Ek do jagah maine seeti maari,’ says Anupam Kher after watching Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Jawan'

Shah Rukh Khan's latest cinematic venture, Jawan, has taken the box office by storm. Audiences are not just watching the film; they're celebrating it with exuberance, from dancing in theaters to pouring milk over King Khan posters. Adding to the list of Jawan enthusiasts is none other than the critically acclaimed Bollywood actor, Anupam Kher.

On Monday, Kher took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to extend his congratulations to Shah Rukh Khan for delivering such a fantastic film. He expressed his thorough enjoyment of Jawan and shared a picture of himself with Shah Rukh Khan. Kher's tweet read, “Mere priye Shah Rukh! Abhi abhi Amritsar main audience ke sath aapki film “Jawan” dekh kar nikala hu. Luthwa aa gaya. Action, picture ka scale, aapki ada aur performance bahut he umda hai. Ek do jagah toh maine siti wagarah bhi maar di. Loved everyone in the film! Congratulations to the entire team and especially to the writer/director @director.atlee! Mumbai wapas aa kar gale laga kare zarur bolunga O Pochi, O Koki, O Poppy, O Lola!! @iamsrk (My dear Shah Rukh! Just now I have left after watching your film “Jawan" with the audiences in Amritsar. Enjoyed it. Action, picture scale, your style and performance are very good. I even whistled at one or two places! Loved everyone in the film! Congratulations to the entire team and especially to the writer/director @director.atlee! I will come back to Mumbai and hug you and say O Pochi, O Koki, O Poppy, O Lola!! @iamsrk).”

मेरे प्यारे शाहरुख़! अभी अभी अमृतसर में ऑडियंस के साथ आपकी फ़िल्म “जवान” देख कर निकला हूँ।लुत्फ़ आ गया।एक्शन, पिक्चर का स्केल, आपकी अदा और परफॉरमेंस बहुत ही उम्दा है।एक दो जगह तो मैंने सिटी वग़ैरा भी मार दी!🤪 Loved everyone in the film! Congratulations to the entire team and… pic.twitter.com/FpuruDPlvE — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 11, 2023

In the meantime, Jawan continues to make significant strides at the box office. The film has amassed an impressive Rs 316.66 crore at the domestic box office as of Monday, with an estimated Tuesday earning of around Rs 27.56 crore.

On the global stage, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan crossed the remarkable Rs 550 crore milestone within just five days of its release. The film has secured a spot among the top five Indian films at the USA box office as of Monday. Jawan was released on September 7.

About Jawan:

Directed by Atlee, the filmmaker behind "Mersal," and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, "Jawan" is an action-packed thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film also features an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Mukesh Chhabra in significant roles.