'Elated and very grateful': R Madhavan's proud moment as son Vedaant bags 5 swimming gold medals for India

Actor R Madhavan is a proud dad after his son Vedaant earned five gold medals for the country at the 2023 Malaysia Invitational Age Group Swimming Championships.

On Sunday, Madhavan took to his social media to share the photos and news of Vedaant's win at the swimming championship. The proud father shared that Vedaant earned the prestigious gold in 50m, 100m, 200m, 400m and 1,500m. He also made a personal best record twice at the championships.

With Gods grace and all your wishes Vedaant gets 5 golds for India ( 50, 100,200,400 & 1500m) with 2 PB’s at the Malaysian invitational age group championships,2023 held this weekend in Kuala Lumpur. Elated and very grateful. 🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️❤️❤️Thank you @swimmingfedera1 @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/vaDMmiTFnh — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 16, 2023

In one of the pictures shared by Madhavan, Vedaant was seen draped in a tri-colour as he stood and posed with his medals. Another picture showed Vedaant with his mother Sarita Birje.

"With Gods grace and all your wishes Vedaant gets 5 golds for India (50, 100,200,400 & 1500m) with 2 (personal best) PB’s at the Malaysian invitational age group championships,2023 held this weekend in Kuala Lumpur. Elated and very grateful. Thank you @swimmingfedera1 @Media_SAI," Madhavan wrote.

Soon after he shared the post, his peers from the industry showered love and praises in the comments section.

"This is beautiful. Hearty congratulations to Vedaant, Sarita and you and the team!!," actor Suriya commented.

Anushka Sharma also congratulated the entire family for the win.

"This is fabulous... congratulations," said Juhi Chawla.

"How amazing. Congratulations Vedaant," Abhishek Bachchan mentioned.

"Wow! Congrats for each gold. Vedaant makes all of us very proud. Best. Always," added Indian film director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

Also Read: ‘10 min delivery has no economics’: Ashneer Grover takes a dig at Blinkit, Zepto, questions biz model

Also Read: ‘This is Punjab, not India’: Woman with Indian flag painted on face denied entry into Golden Temple