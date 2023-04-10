scorecardresearch
Business Today
'Is Tesla coming to India,' ask netizens as Elon Musk starts following PM Modi on Twitter

Tech billionaire Elon Musk only follows 194 people on the microblogging site Twitter.

Elon Musk now follows PM Modi Elon Musk now follows PM Modi

Tech billionaire Elon Musk now follows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the microblogging site Twitter. 

PM Modi is the 4th  world leader Musk has followed. Other world leaders he follows are UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, former US President Barack Obama, and French President Emmanuel Macron. Musk follows only 194 people on the microblogging site. 

Musk is the most followed Twitter user with 134.3 million followers. He surpassed former US President Barack Obama in late March. PM Modi is also one of the most followed world leaders on Twitter with over 87.7 million followers.

Elon Musk Alerts announced this development. Elon Musk Alerts is an account that follows Musk's activities on the microblogging site.

Several Twitter users started responding to this tweet by saying that this is an indication that Tesla is all set to establish a factory in India.

Another Twitter user asked, "What made Elon Musk to follow Narendra Modi of India⁉️ Can we expect a factory there $TSLA"

Musk said previously that Tesla will not manufacture its electric cars in India unless it is allowed to first sell and service them locally. On the other hand, Indian Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has noted that Tesla will only be allowed to sell cars in India if the electric vehicles are manufactured in the country.

Elon Musk bought Twitter for a record sum of $44 billion in October last year.

Published on: Apr 10, 2023, 3:37 PM IST
