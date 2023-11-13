English teacher uses viral 'Wow' meme for dynamic grammar lessons

It's a trend that has taken social media by storm and shows no signs of slowing down. "So beautiful. So elegant. Just looking like a wow!" This viral phrase has caught the attention of everyone who browses through Facebook, Instagram, or other platforms.

Celebrities, influencers and content creators have all joined the bandwagon to lip-sync the dialogue and lend it a personal touch, resulting in numerous entertaining versions of the same. Intriguingly, each version offers a different interpretation which adds to the charm of this social media catchphrase and explains its viral nature.

An unnamed English teacher is gaining internet fame due to a viral video in which she turns a trending slang phrase into an engaging grammar lesson. The video, gaining thousands of views, showcases the teacher effortlessly integrating the phrase into her lecture while emphasizing the correct grammatical construction and usage. This unique teaching method has not only intrigued her pupils but also amused netizens across the globe.

The video showcases a teacher creatively using humor to critique internet memes, introducing students to their grammatical structures. Initiating the lesson, she questions the categorization of "beautiful" and "elegant," guiding the conversation towards a rich study of language. Further, she highlights the function of "so" as an adverb that amplifies the adjective "beautiful." Each phrase of the popular expression is dissected meticulously for its grammatical relevance.

The video has received over 17 million views since it was first released. While some viewers mocked the trend, others praised the teacher for injecting humour into the classroom.

One user wrote, ''Mam has postmortemed the trend.'' Another commented, ''Power of education, never flirts with ur English teacher..'' A third said, ''She took the meme and turned it into a learning opportunity. That's the hallmark of a good teacher!''

A fourth wrote, ''Moral: Don't mess with an English teacher.'' A fifth added, ''She is just teaching like a wow!''

The phrase "Just looking like a wow!" originated from a video of Jasmeen Kaur, a businesswoman from Delhi, going viral back in October. Ms. Kaur's sheer enthusiasm and infectious energy while describing clothes she was showcasing struck a chord with the viewers, catapulting the video to viral fame.

Previously, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma used the popular caption when uploading stunning photographs of Assam's Kolia Bhomora Setu in Tezpur.

