'Even an optimist like me is losing hope': Mohandas Pai says Bengaluru infra risks IT future

Bengaluru’s crumbling roads and traffic chaos have pushed industry leaders to the brink, with Infosys veteran Mohandas Pai warning the city is “losing its brand” and risks forfeiting its Silicon City crown if governance does not improve.

“Even an optimist like me is losing hope,” Pai was quoted as saying in a News18 interview, citing the eight lakh daily commuters on Outer Ring Road and calling the situation a “total failure of governance.” He accused ministers of making false promises while corruption and poor execution kept the city stuck. “How can a road built one month ago have potholes?” he asked.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The tipping point came after logistics firm BlackBuck announced plans to quit Bengaluru’s ORR hub over unmanageable commutes and road neglect. Andhra Pradesh IT minister Nara Lokesh seized the moment, inviting BlackBuck to relocate to Visakhapatnam, sparking a fresh inter-state tug-of-war for investments.

The Greater Bengaluru IT & Companies Association (GBITCIA) called BlackBuck’s move a “serious wake-up call.” In a statement, general secretary Krishna Kumar Gowda stressed: “Bengaluru’s ecosystem is unparalleled, but urgent reforms are needed—road safety, traffic management, public transport. The industry is ready to collaborate.”

Urban experts blame unchecked growth, stalled civic elections, and misallocated development funds for the decline. Despite the creation of a dedicated Bengaluru urban development ministry, metro expansions, flyovers, and basic roadworks remain unfinished.

Advertisement

A senior C-suite executive said, “Every time roads are patched up like bandages. How much more do you want us to adjust?”

Public anger has mounted, amplified by viral videos of schoolchildren bouncing in buses over cratered streets and postcard campaigns by students pleading with leaders for better roads.

The Karnataka government, however, insists Bengaluru will remain India’s tech capital. “We are and will remain the silicon capital,” said a senior bureaucrat. “Neighbour’s envy, owner’s pride.”