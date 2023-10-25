Faridabad: Man, 52, dies during fight with 2 men who harassed his daughter at Garba event

A 52-year-old man died following a scuffle with two other men who allegedly misbehaved with his daughter during a Garba event at their residential society in Faridabad.

On Monday night, the man and his family members were participating in the Garba programme at Princess Park Society in Sector 86 of Faridabad. According to an India Today report, two men from the society approached the man's daughter and asked for her contact number.

The girl's family alleged that the men inappropriately touched the girl's hand during the Dandiya event.

Soon after the family came to know about this, a scuffle broke out between the two sides. At one point, the men pushed the 52-year-old, who then fell to the ground and lost consciousness.

The man was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to Investigating Officer Jamil Khan, a case was registered against the two young men.

Separately, six persons, including a woman and a Class 12 student, have died of heart attack in Gujarat over the last one week while performing 'garba' dance as part of the Navratri celebrations.

The nine-day Navratri festival commenced on October 15.

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on Monday held a meeting with top heart specialists and doctors of the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre and directed them to collect relevant data and conduct research to find out the exact cause of these deaths, sources said, as per PTI.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh Governor and former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel had on Sunday expressed concern over this issue and urged the health minister to conduct a study to find out the reasons behind the rising number of heart attacks in the state.

