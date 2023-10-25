‘Question is not about Adani or degree…’: Nishikant Dubey says Mahua Moitra sold country, conscience for money

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who accused TMC MP Mahua Moitra of accepting bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions on Adani in Parliament, has launched a fresh attack on Moitra. He said that question is not about Adani or about his degree but about the dignity of the Parliament, security of India and the “proprietary, corruption and criminality” of the MP. This comes after Moitra said that Speaker Om Birla should first finish enquiries on Dubey for false affidavits and then set up a committee to look into the allegations on her.

“The question is about the dignity of Parliament, security of India and the proprietary, corruption and criminality of the alleged MP. Whether the NIC mail was opened in Dubai must be answered. Were questions asked in exchange for money? Who bore the expenses of travelling abroad? Was permission taken from @loksabhaspeaker and @MEAIndia to go abroad or not? The question is not about Adani, degree or theft, but about your corruption by misleading the country,” he said in Hindi, adding that the one with the degree sold the country and her conscience for a little money.

सवाल संसद की गरिमा,भारत की सुरक्षा व कथित सांसद की ,proprietary, corruption and criminality का है,जबाब देना है कि दुबई में NIC मेल खुला की नहीं? पैसे के बदले प्रश्न पूछे कि नहीं? विदेश जाने आने के खर्च किसने उठाए? कभी @loksabhaspeaker व @MEAIndia से विदेश जाने का permission लिया… — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) October 25, 2023

Moitra has, also in a series of tweets, said that she was amused to hear about Ashwini Vaishnaw’s letter to Nishikant Dubey promising “support” in the probe against her. She tagged Home Ministry and the Civil Aviation Ministry to probe Nishikant Dubey’s illegal entry into an airport ATC room last year with his kids.

Amused to hear of @AshwiniVaishnaw

letter to Fake Degree Wala promising support in “probe” against me!



Still waiting for @HMOIndia & @Ministry_CA to probe Farji Dubey’s illegal entry into airport ATC room last year with kids! #BJPHitJobUnravelling! — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 24, 2023

Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a letter to Dubey on Tuesday, said that the issues raised by Dubey in his letter are “undoubtedly of grave importance” and are under investigation by the Lok Sabha Committee on Ethics.

In yet another tweet she said, “Who is lying? 2 days ago Fake Degree Wala said NIC already given details including “Dubai” logins to probe agency. Now @AshwiniVaishnaw says NIC will give info in future IF asked by LS or Ethics Comm. BJP welcome to do hit job on me but Adani+Godda perhaps not best strategists! (sic)”.

Who is lying? 2 days ago Fake Degree Wala said NIC already given details including “Dubai” logins to probe agency.

Now @AshwiniVaishnaw says NIC will give info in future IF asked by LS or Ethics Comm.

BJP welcome to do hit job on me but Adani+Godda perhaps not best strategists! — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 24, 2023

The row between Nishikant Dubey and Mahua Moitra have gotten murkier after businessman Darshan Hiranandani signed an affidavit stating that the TMC MP took bribes to ask questions on Adani at the Parliament. Meanwhile, Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, Moitra’s former partner, had shared "irrefutable" evidence that she had taken bribes in the form of "cash" and "gifts" from Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament, Dubey had said. Dehadrai and Moitra are involved in a bitter feud following their falling-out over the custody of their pet Rottweiler, Henry.

Mahua Moitra said that Hiranandani was under pressure to sign the affidavit that was drafted by the PMO. But Hiranandani acknowledged that the affidavit was signed by him voluntarily with no fear or favour. “Testimony of that is that I had it notarized at the Indian consulate in Dubai. Since I am in Dubai, I had it notarized in the Indian Consulate in Dubai,” he said.

