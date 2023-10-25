Watch: Video shows exhibitor tearing theatre screen during Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' screening in US

Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Leo' has been creating waves at the box office since its release on October 19. However, a new video from the film's screening has caught everyone's attention on social media and is now going viral.

The video shows a screen, which was playing Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, being torn in the United States. It is said that the act was done by an angry exhibitor or distributor in the US.

The video was shared by Pani Puri on X (formerly Twitter), who added, "It is happening for the first time in US".

BREAKING: #Leo screen torn in US. Some distributor/exhibitor who is a victim of buying films from #PharsFilms tore the screen as a warning to other distributors not to buy films from #PharsFilms. Tearing screens is prevalent in Canada where theater mafia doesn’t allow screening… pic.twitter.com/UPaUDQ4SfF — PaniPuri (@THEPANIPURI) October 25, 2023

Leo is the second collaboration between director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay after the 2021 blockbuster film Master. It also marks Sanjay Dutt's inroads into the Tamil film industry.

The film performed well on its first five days at the box office and earned Rs 217 crore net in India. On the sixth day, it collected Rs 31.50 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the film's total collection after six days stands at Rs 248.60 crore net.

Globally, the film earned Rs 115.90 crore on day 1, Rs 47.24 crore on day 2, Rs 41.68 crore on day 3, Rs 39.14 crore on day 4 and Rs 30.47 crore on day 5, as per Vijayabalan. The total worldwide collections at the end of day five stood at Rs 274.43 crore.

This film has screenplay written by Lokesh, Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy. The film's cast roster includes Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, Priya Anand, and Matthew Thomas.

Produced by Seven Screen Studio, 'Leo' had music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Leo was released in theatres worldwide on October 19 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada in 2D and IMAX formats.

