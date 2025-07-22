'Fed up with civic chaos, many flee Gurugram': French expat says taxpayers are moving back to Delhi or leaving India for good

A French expat living in Gurugram revealed in a social media post that leaving the city feels like the only wise option sometimes due to the civic apathy and infrastructure woes.

The expat, identified as Mathilde R., said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that many of her friends are moving back to Delhi or leaving India for good.

"Leaving Gurugram feels like the only wise option sometimes. What could have been a great modern and peaceful city has turned into a massive landfield, unlivable, full of filth and broken pavements. Many expat friends are moving back to Delhi or leaving India for good, with the feeling that abroad will be a relief. But what about those who are stuck here?" she wrote on X.

She further said that many people feel "doomed, condemned to live like animals in a pighouse". The user also flagged apathy from civic authorities and said that many taxpayers are desperate and angry over the state of affairs.

"Despair and anger are growing among Gurgaon people, who are wondering if their taxes have served to build someone else's castle instead of bringing them a decent quality of life. For how long will this situation last?" she asked.

She further questioned till when the municipality will use "middle-aged machines and waste treatment systems" and kill cows and pollute nature. She also contrasted this to India's Asian neighbours, which are thriving in cleanliness and growth due to good management, investments, tourism, and corruption-free policy.

Furthermore, Mathilde questioned why tourists would want to come to Gurugram given its current state.

"Gurgaon has become the hellish version of an adventure park. If you dare to step out of your home, you can try to walk through sewage and people's poop, die on the road trying to make your way out of your streets, or end up electrocuted while you are coming back from work and you have no other choices than crossing a river full of shit, created by unexistant drains. Remember, the money is used for someone else's castle. Or maybe for the future Disneyland?" she signed off.