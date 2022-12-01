FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany, Belgium face do or die matches to stay in tournament

Four-time World Cup champions Germany will be playing Costa Rica in their final group stage on December 2 and will be hoping to defeat them to remain in the tournament. The teams in Group E still have a fair chance to progress to the next stage.

As per the permutations and combinations for Group E, Germany must defeat Costa Rica in tomorrow’s match to stand a chance of progressing, and even then, goal difference could still be a factor.

Germany started the tournament with a shocking defeat at the hands of Japan. Germany find themselves in a similar position to four years ago, and they will be keen to avoid another final group game embarrassment in Qatar.

Costa Rica’s amazing 81st-minute victory over Japan has kept their hopes alive for the Round of 16. A draw with Germany would also see them through into the next stage if Spain beat Japan in the other match in Group E.

Spain can qualify for the next round with a win or tie against Japan. A win would guarantee them the top spot in the group while a draw would also do that if Costa Rica draws or loses to Germany. If Spain loses, it is eliminated if Costa Rica beats Germany.

Japan advances with a win against Spain and is eliminated with a loss. Japan can also top the group with a victory if Costa Rica draws or loses. If Japan draws, it is eliminated if Costa Rica wins.



Belgium’s crucial match

Croatia will go to the pre quarterfinal round with a win or draw against Belgium. Croatia will win the group with a win if Morocco draws or loses. If both matches end in a draw, then Croatia will still win the group.

Belgium can only progress with a win against Croatia. It would win the group if Morocco draws or loses. Belgium can also qualify with a tie, but only if Morocco loses to Canada and it wins a second-place tiebreaker. If Belgium draws and Morocco wins or draws, then Belgium is eliminated.

As per analysts, Croatia are expected to be the Group F winners. They will most likely face either Germany or Costa Rica in the Round of 16 on December 6. In case they end up as runners-up, they will most likely face Spain on December 5.

Round of 16

So far, 10 teams, Netherlands, Senegal, England, USA, France, Australia, Argentina, Poland, Brazil and Portugal, have qualified for the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Groups

A

Netherlands

Senegal

B

England

USA

C

Argentina

Poland

D

France

Australia

E

TBD

F

TBD

G

Brazil (TBD)

H

Portugal (TBD)

Round of 16 schedule