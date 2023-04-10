First class travel, suite room and $1000 per day on foreign trips: Check out perks of BCCI’s honorary job

The office holder of Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) will now be given a daily allowance of $1,000 (Rs 81,984) along with first class travel for an overseas trip. Previously, the officer bearers of the world’s richest board used to get $750(Rs 61,492) per day on overseas tours.



The increase in BCCI office bearer allowances was discussed at the Apex Council meeting on Sunday but went into effect in October, news agency PTI reported.



The per diem (daily allowance) has been amended after over seven years. According to a BCCI document accessed by PTI, the office bearers, including the president, vice-president, secretary, treasurer, and joint-secretary, will be entitled to Rs 40,000 a day for meetings inside India and business class flights.



They would be paid Rs 30,000 per day for "work travel." In addition to that, they can also arrange a suite room on both local and international excursions.



The perks of the IPL chairman have also been included in the category of office-bearers.



Members of the BCCI Apex Council, including two Indian Cricketers' Association representatives, would be paid Rs 40,000 per day for quarterly meetings and $500(Rs 40,995) for international visits.



The board has also changed the compensation for its state unit members, who will now receive Rs 30,000 per day for domestic travel and $400(Rs 32,796) for overseas travel.



For meetings, the three members of the Cricket Advisory Committee, which selects the head coach of both the men's and women's national teams, would be paid Rs 3.5 lakh. International travel is unlikely to happen in their circumstances, but they are each entitled to get $400(Rs 32,796) per day for it.



Notably, the position of BCCI office holder is an honorary one. Its well-paid staff, such as the CEO, will receive a daily stipend of $650(Rs 53,285) on foreign visits and Rs 15,000 per day within India.

