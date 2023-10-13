'First ever mobile tower installed in Siachen': Anand Mahindra lauds 'BIG news' from world’s highest battlefield

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Friday took to X (formerly Twitter) to laud the efforts in the installment of the first-ever mobile tower in Siachen. The Mahindra Group chairman mentioned that while it may be a small event in our turbulent world, it's as big as the Vikram lander for the jawans who will now be strongly connected to their families.

"These are photos shared by @devusinh of the first ever mobile tower installed in Siachen! A seemingly small event in our turbulent world. But it means our Jawans who put their lives on the line every single day on the world’s highest battlefield to defend us are now strongly connected to their families," the business tycoon wrote on X.

"For them, this device is as important as the Vikram Lander. To me, this is really BIG news," he added.

These are photos shared by @devusinh of the first ever mobile tower installed in Siachen! A seemingly small event in our turbulent world. But it means our Jawans who put their lives on the line every single day on the world’s highest battlefield to defend us are now strongly… pic.twitter.com/bn1L260hLz — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 13, 2023

In a significant move, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) established the first-ever BSNL BTS (Base Transceiver Station) on the world's highest battlefield, Siachen Glacier. The development was shared by Army's Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps on X.

"#Siachen Warriors in collaboration with BSNL established first ever BSNL BTS at forward posts of the highest battlefield on 6 October to extend mobile communication for the soldiers deployed at more than 15,500 feet," posted Fire and Fury Corps of the Northern Command.

Troops will now get connected to their families from their high-altitude posts while performing duties in the coldest and highest battlefield.

A base transceiver station (BTS) is a fixed radio transceiver in any mobile network. The BTS connects mobile devices to the network. It sends and receives radio signals to mobile devices and converts them to digital signals that it passes on the network to route to other terminals in the network or to the Internet.

Siachen Glacier is known as the highest-altitude battle site in the world and is situated near the Indo-Pak Line of Control. It is the largest glacier in India and the second largest in the world. It is the highest battleground on earth.

