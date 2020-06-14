Sushant Singh Rajput's manager had passed away days before actor's death

The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who committed suicide at his Bandra house on Sunday has shocked the country. Unfortunately, his demise was preceded by his manager's death who passed away on June 8.

Few days earlier, Rajput's former manager Disha Salian had died after falling off a high-rise in Mumbai's Malad area on June 8. She was just 28. Besides Rajput, she had previously worked with Varun Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and comedienne Bharti Singh. In his Instagram post, Sushant had mourned her death, saying: "It's such a devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha's family and friends. May your soul rest in peace."

Meanwhile, Sushant's body has been taken to post-mortem and the exact cause about his death could be revealed after that. As per initial reports, there were some friends at his Bandra house on Saturday. Police are in the process of interrogating the matter.

Reports suggest Rajput was suffering from depression for the past few months, though police have not confirmed it.

Rajput made a name for himself on the small screen with TV series Pavitra Rishta. He later went and starred in popular films such as Kai Po Che!, Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore and Drive. His last film was Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez.

