Former PM Manmohan Singh tests COVID-19 positive, rushed to AIIMS

Former Prime Minister and veteran Congress leader Manmohan Singh has tested positive for coronavirus. The 88-year-old leader was taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Monday.

After the news broke, several senior political leaders from Congress and other parties wished Singh a speedy recovery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished his predecessor a speedy recovery.

Singh had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Sunday, listing suggestions to fight the second wave of coronavirus pandemic effectively. The former PM advised his successor to ramp up the pace of vaccination programme in the country. He also advised that one must not look at absolute numbers but the total percentage of population vaccinated.

Noting that India currently has vaccinated only a small fraction of its population, Singh said he is certain that with the right policy design, "we can do much better and very quickly". He added that he is forwarding his suggestions for consideration in a spirit of constructive cooperation in which he has always believed and acted upon.

