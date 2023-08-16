'Gadar 2': Centre clarifies there will be no VIP screening of film for President Murmu

The Centre has clarified that there will be no exclusive VIP screening of the Gadar 2 movie, starring Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel, for President Droupadi Murmu.

Earlier, reports claimed a special screening of the movie would be held for the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In a tweet, Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking unit called the claim ‘fake’ and said, 'It is a regular screening that happens in Rashtrapati Bhavan and President had not wished for any such special screening."

Sharing a screenshot of one such media report, it informed, “President is not attending the screening.”

"It is a regular screening that happens in Rashtrapati Bhavan and the President had not wished for any such special screening. The President is not attending the screening," the PIB tweet said.

The film Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel was released in theatres on August 11. Gadar 2 is the sequel to its 2001 blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

The film is said to be loosely based on Boota Singh, who was an ex-soldier in the British army. He was known for his tragic love story with Zainab, a Muslim girl he rescued during the communal riots at the time of the partition.

The film, set amid the Crush India Movement of 1971, shows the protagonist Tara Singh (Deol) going all the way to Pakistan to save his son, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma) from the Pakistani Army.

The film also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Rakesh Bedi, Luv Sinha and Simrat Kaur in lead roles.

In the last six days, the multistarrer movie, directed by Anil Sharma, has earned around Rs 300 crore, according to a Sacnilk report.

The report said Gadar 2 performed well on its first 5 days at the box office and earned Rs 228.98 crore nett in India.

In terms of domestic collections, Gadar 2 is set to soon cross the Rs 250 crore mark. The film collected Rs 40.10 crore on its opening day, Rs 43.08 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 51.70 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 38.70 crore on its first Monday, around Rs 55.50 on Independence Day, and is likely to earn around Rs 30 crore on its first Wednesday.

At the overseas box office, the period action drama film grossed an estimated Rs 28 crore, taking the total to Rs 299 crore approximately.

Gadar 2 also became the highest Independence Day Bollywood grosser as it collected Rs 55.40 crore on Independence Day.

The Sunny Deol film has surpassed Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger (Rs 32.93 crore), Ajay Devgn’s Singham Returns (Rs 32.10 crore), Akshay Kumar-led Mission Mangal (Rs 29.16 crore), and Akshay Kumar-led biopic Gold (Rs 25.25 crore) in terms of Independence Day earnings.

Also read: 'Gadar 2' vs 'OMG 2' worldwide box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol's film crosses Rs 300 cr, Akshay Kumar-starrer earns Rs 100 cr

Also read: ‘Gadar 2’ update: Will the Sunny Deol film surpass Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan’s lifetime box office collections? Here’s what this trade analyst has to say