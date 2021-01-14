Get paid $500 to binge-watch Netflix and eat Pizza

BonusFinder, an American website is opening a new job where you'll be paid to watch Netflix and eat pizza.

Seems too good to be true, right? "Following a rocky start to 2021 and lockdowns coming back, the team at BonusFinder want to spread some cheer by opening a new role where you'll be paid to watch Netflix and eat takeout pizza," said BonusFinder on its website.

On National Pizza Day, which falls on February 9th, one lucky binge-watcher will be paid $500 to binge watch three Netflix shows and eat pizza.

The selected candidate is expected to review each series for Story and plot lines 'Netflix and Chill' suitability, acting quality and cheesiness, satisfaction of episodes and series endings.

Also they'd have to review the pizza on the basis of its appearance, base texture and taste, topping ingredient quality, flavor and cheese gooeyness and value for money.

"The more creative your entries are, the better. We read every single one!", said BonusFinder.

