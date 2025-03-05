'Getting neurochemically hacked but...': Sam Altman hails OpenAI’s breakthrough but is prouder of his preemie son’s milestone

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Tuesday took to X to laud his team for what he considers one of the most significant scientific breakthroughs of recent decades. However, what made him even more proud was a premature baby who learnt to eat on his own. He was referring to his new-born son who was delivered pre-term last week.

"Very proud of the OpenAI team for what is perhaps the most impressive scientific/technical breakthrough of recent decades. Thought that was the thing I'd always be most proud of in life… turns out I am now more proud of a preemie baby for learning how to eat on his own," he stated on social media platform X.

"I realize I am getting neurochemically hacked here but idc, it's the best," he followed in another tweet.

Altman shared that his first child was born prematurely in February and is currently receiving care in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). He expressed deep love for his son, describing this experience as transformative. "Welcome to the world, little guy! He came early and is going to be in the NICU for a while. He is doing well and it's really nice to be in a little bubble taking care of him. I have never felt such love," Altman had tweeted.

In addition to his reflections on fatherhood, Altman announced OpenAI's latest product update, the launch of ChatGPT 4.5. This advanced version of the AI chatbot represents a technological leap for the company. Altman also floated a new subscription model idea for ChatGPT, suggesting that users could convert their $20 subscriptions into credits. These credits could be utilised for various features, including deep research and GPT-4.5, without fixed usage limits per feature.

Altman sought feedback on this proposed model, which allows users to purchase additional credits as necessary. "An idea for paid plans: your $20 plus subscription converts to credits you can use across features like deep research, o1, gpt-4.5, Sora, etc," he proposed, highlighting a flexible approach to accessing OpenAI's offerings. The aim is to provide users with more control over their usage.

