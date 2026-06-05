Man quits job for his ill son — what the boss did next left everyone stunned!

What would you do if a long-time employee walked into your office and asked to resign because his child was critically ill?

That question is at the heart of a story that has struck a chord with thousands online, with many calling it a rare example of compassion in today's workplace.

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Ankit Pandey, an employer, recently shared on X (formerly Twitter) how one of his accountants unexpectedly approached him with a resignation request. The employee had been with the company for 10 years, making the decision all the more surprising.

"He had been working with us for 10 years, so I was surprised," Pandey wrote in his post.

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Wanting to understand the reason behind the resignation, Pandey spoke to the employee. The answer, he said, was heartbreaking.

"With tears in his eyes, he replied, 'My son's condition is very serious. Doctors have given very little hope for his recovery. I want to spend all my time with him.'"

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Two months ago, my accountant came to my office and requested to resign.



He had been working with us for 10 years, so I was surprised.



I asked him, "Why do you want to leave?"



With tears in his eyes, he replied, "My son's condition is very serious. Doctors have given very… — Ankit Pandey (@iamankitpande) June 3, 2026

Faced with his son's worsening health condition, the accountant had decided that being by his child's side mattered more than anything else. According to Pandey, he asked whether working remotely could be an option, but the employee declined, explaining that his son "needs me more than anything else".

What followed is the part of the story that has resonated most strongly with social media users.

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Rather than accepting the resignation, Pandey told the employee to focus entirely on his family. He assured him that his position at the company would remain open and waiting for him whenever he was ready to return.

"I told him, 'Go be with your son. Your position here will remain vacant for you,'" Pandey wrote, adding, "But after 10 years of loyalty, I couldn't let him face this battle alone."

The employer then made an even more unexpected offer. He told the employee not to worry about his finances and promised that his salary would continue to be credited to his account during his absence.

"So I said, 'Don't worry about money. Your salary will continue to be credited to your account. Focus on your son and come back when he recovers.'"

The story, however, took a heartwarming turn just a month later.

According to Pandey, the accountant returned to the office carrying a box of sweets and shared the news that his son had recovered. Grateful for the support he had received, the employee reportedly asked whether the salary paid during his leave could be deducted since he had not worked during that period.

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Pandey refused.

"That wasn't a salary. That was our small contribution toward your son's recovery. Sometimes, a company is not just a workplace. Sometimes, it's a family," he wrote.

The post quickly went viral, drawing praise from users who applauded both the employer's generosity and the employee's dedication to his family.

One user called the gesture selfless, writing, "Whoa... Salute to you, man. You have proved that if you do good, the good comes around." The user added that the financial support likely helped the father spend time with his son without worrying about money and may have contributed to his recovery.

Another user said that positive workplace stories are often met with skepticism online because they seem too good to be true. However, the commenter praised the employer-employee relationship, describing it as a workplace built on ethics, trust, and mutual respect.

A third user noted that the employee's years of hard work and commitment had paid off during a difficult period. The commenter also praised the employer for showing gratitude and compassion, qualities they said are often missing in many workplaces today.

As the post continued to gain traction, many users described it as a reminder that businesses can sometimes be about more than profits and productivity — they can also be about people.