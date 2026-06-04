Anushka Sharma says homeopathy shaped her health journey — but netizens are not convinced

Actor Anushka Sharma has found herself at the centre of an online debate after speaking about the role homeopathy has played in her life. A recent Instagram post by the actor praising homeopathic physician Dr Rajan Sankaran sparked strong reactions on social media, with some users questioning the scientific basis of homeopathy while others defended it as a matter of personal choice.

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Anushka shares personal experience

The 38-year-old actor shared a video featuring Dr Rajan Sankaran in conversation with entrepreneur Namita Thapar and spoke about her own health journey.

"Homeopathy played an important role in my life and Dr Rajan Sankaran has been a key part of that journey. I deeply value his insights on health and mindful living," Anushka wrote alongside the clip.

The post came just days after Anushka and husband Virat Kohli made headlines for their celebrations following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL title win.

Critics raise concerns

The Instagram post quickly triggered criticism from several social media users, many of whom argued that celebrities should be careful while discussing medical treatments with their large audiences.

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One user wrote, "Virat Kohli’s wife, Anushka Sharma is recommending homeopathy to Indians. Fraud babas are not enough, she is now promoting unscientific fraud medicine to Indians. Give them enough money and they might one day tell people, ‘Just visit Premanand Maharaj to cure all your diseases (sic).'"

Virat Kohli’s wife, Anushka Sharma is recommending homeopathy to Indians.



Fraud babas are not enough, she is now promoting unscientific fraud medicine to Indians



Give them enough money and they might one day tell people, “Just visit Premanand Maharaj to cure all your diseases.” pic.twitter.com/5L6y8Wcxa6 — Mohit Chauhan (@mohitlaws) June 2, 2026

Another user said they were "retiring as a fan" of the actor and wrote, "More than 60M people follow you Anushka and you promote homeopathy on your story?? I have seen many people who denied proper medicine and died using these things in the name of belief and you freaking promote that?? Is this what that fraud Baba has been telling you?? OMG! (sic)."

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2) More than 60M people follow you Anushka and you promote homeopathy on your story?? I have seen many people who denied proper medicine and died using these things in the name of belief and you freaking promote that?? Is this what that fraud Baba has been telling you?? OMG! — XWVK (@Pushkie18) June 3, 2026

Other critics questioned why a public figure with such a large following would promote a treatment that remains a subject of debate within the medical community.

One user wrote, "What is wrong with Anushka Sharma suddenly? Who promotes homeopathy of all things? As if promoting fraud babas wasn’t enough, now she is promoting fraud medicine."

What is wrong with Anushka Sharma suddenly? Who promotes homeopathy of all things? As if promoting fraud babas wasn’t enough, now she is promoting fraud medicine 😭 pic.twitter.com/RZxuYsSug4 — r (@bekhayalime) June 2, 2026

Another commented, "Anushka Sharma is now endorsing quackery like Homeopathy. This is one level worse than endorsing fraud babas."

A separate user wrote, "saw Anushka’s story, blood boiling stuff. promotes homeopathy on her page despite having such large following. why dont they go to a homeopathic/ayurvedic doc to get treated huh this is the reason why people come at such late stages of so many diseases when nothing can be done."

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saw anushka’s story, blood boiling stuff. promotes homeopathy on her page despite having such large following. why dont they go to a homeopathic/ayurvedic doc to get treated huh this is the reason why people come at such late stages of so many diseases when nothing can be done. — ray (@basdukhdard) June 2, 2026

Supporters back the actor

Not everyone agreed with the criticism. Several users defended Anushka, saying healthcare choices are personal and sharing their own positive experiences with homeopathy.

One user responded, "Homeopathy is unscientific fraud? Bro you alright? Mental asylum needed? Literally homeopathy cures at times which even allopathy can’t even treat."

Another wrote, "She posted something that doesn’t imply everyone have to visit this doctor or that Baba. There is something called Free will."

Some supporters also shared personal stories. One user said, "So??? Both my parents are allopathic doctors but I’m consulting a homeopath for a chronic skin issue after trying out modern medicine for over 2 years with little to no results. It’s only been 2.5 months and I’m already seeing a difference."

She posted something that doesn’t imply everyone have to visit this doctor or that Baba. There is something called Free will Advertisement June 3, 2026

A self-identified homoeopathic doctor also weighed in, writing, "I still remember how people trolled me on Twitter 3-4 years ago because I am a homoeopathic doc. One thing I always said back then, and I still say today you can troll us all you want but in the end, many of you will come to us for treatment."

I still remember how people trolled me on Twitter 3–4 years ago because I am a homoeopathic doc. One thing I always said back then, and I still say today you can troll us all you want but in the end, many of you will come to us for treatment.



Today, I actually feel grateful for… pic.twitter.com/RPjp2eL7UJ — Bhumika (@thisisbhumika) June 2, 2026

Another supporter wrote, "Now people are dragging Anushka for believing in homeopathy??? bhai if u think its stupidity to believe in it then u are stupid i too believe in homeopathy. It might take time to cure but it does remove the disease from d root," adding that they were "the biggest advocate of homeopathy" in their family.

now people are dragging anushka for believing in homeopathy??? bhai if u think its stupidity to believe in it then u are stupid i too believe in homeopathy it might take time to cure but it does removes the disease from d root

i am the biggest advocate of homeopathy in my family Advertisement June 2, 2026

Debate continues online

The discussion has continued across social media, with opinions split between those who see homeopathy as a valid form of treatment and those who believe it lacks scientific evidence.

Anushka Sharma has not publicly responded to the criticism so far.

The actor recently visited Premanand Maharaj's Vrindavan ashram with Virat Kohli after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2026 title win.