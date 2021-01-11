Good wishes pour in for Virat-Anushka's baby girl

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Monday afternoon. The couple is receiving tons of wishes from friends and fans on their baby's arrival.

Kohli announced the news on his Twitter with a message, "We are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives."

As soon as the news dropped wishes poured in for the newborn. Sports personalities including cricketers Irfan Pathan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Alexandra Hartley and badminton star Sania Nehwal wished the couple on welcoming their newborn child.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced they were expecting their first child in August and fans couldn't keep calm. Twitter India has said that Kohli's tweet announcing the couple's pregnancy has become the most liked tweet of the year in the country.

Anushka gave birth to the baby girl at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Monday. The couple had reached the hospital earlier in the day for the delivery.

Earlier, Anushka had announced that she was going to resume working on movies in May 2021.

Her husband and the captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Virat Kohli, had recently returned from Australia where he participated in the ongoing India-Australia cricket series.

