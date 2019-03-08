Google celebrates International Women's Day with quotes from Mary Kom, Yoko Ono, 11 other superwomen

Search engine giant Google is celebrating International Women's Day by dedicating a doodle. The Google doodle comprises 13 inspirational quotes in 13 different languages by successful women across the world.

The Google doodle begins the word 'woman' written in 11 languages, including Bangla, Hindi, Spanish, English, Portuguese, Japanese, Arabic, German, Italian, French and Russian.

The doodle slideshow begins with quote by Dr Mae Jamison, American astronaut and physician that says, " Never be limited by other people's limited imagination." In the sixth slide, Indian boxer Mary Kom's motivational line written in Bangla gives out a motivational message to all the women. "Do not say you weak, because you are a woman," says the message.

The fifth slide is of the Google doodle features quotes by another Indian, NL Beno Zephine. Zephine was the first visually impaired person to be inducted into the Indian Foreign Service. "Hum itne anmol hai ki nirasha kabhi humare dilo-dimaag mein bhi nahi aani chaiye (We are too precious to let our disappointments enter our minds," reads Zephine's quote.

The doodle also features a line by Yoko Ono, who was married to Beatles star John Lennon. "A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream you dream together is reality," reads out Ono.

Other inspirational lines that Google has featured to mark the occasion are:

Feet, what do I need them for if I have wings to fly? By Frida Kahlo, a Mexican artist. Let nothing bind you in the world other than your highest inner truth by Emma Herwegh, German writer I am stroonger than myself by Clarice Lispector, Brazilian novelist I really believe in the idea of the future by Zaha Hadid, British-Iraqi architect Courage calls to courage everywhere by Millicent Fawcett, British writer Wings are freedom only when they are wide open in flight. On one's back they are a heavy weight by Marina Tsvetaeva, Russian writer. The future can awaken in a more beautiful way than the past' by George Sand, French novelist, among others.

