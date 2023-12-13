Google Year in Search 2023: 'Bhupendra Jogi', 'So Beautiful So Elegant', 'Elvish Bhai', 'Moye Moye' among top searched memes

The year 2022 belonged to a Bengali peanut seller's innovative anthem for attracting customers Kacha Badam whereas Pakistani youtuber Dananeer Mobeen ruled the 2021 meme calendar with her 'Ye hamari paawrii ho rahi hai' video that went viral within no time. The year 2023 has also had its fair share of hilarious memes.

The US tech giant released a list of the top 10 most searched meme trends in this year. Bhupendra Jogi, So Beautiful So Elegant, Moye Moye, Aayein and Aukat Dikha Di were among the top 5 most searched memes on Google in this year so far. The other memes that made it to the list were Ohio, The Boys, Elvish Bhai, The Waffle House New Host and Smurf Cat were among the other meme templates that went viral in 2023.

Top 10 most Googled memes in India

- Bhupendra Jogi

- So Beautiful So Elegant

- Moye Moye

- Aayein

- Aukaat Dikha Di

- Ohio

- The Boys

- Elvish Bhai

- The Waffle House New Host

- Smurf Cat

Google year in search: Top 5 meme trends in 2023

Aukat Dikha Di

The meme became a popular phrase and is used in moments of despair when people show their true selves. The video that went viral features a scene from Tamil superstar Suriya's movie superimposed on the audio of the Bhojpuri song Dafa 406 by Chhotu Shikari.

Aayein

A short video featuring a boy from Bihar saying aayein and baingan when asked what his favourite subject was went viral on social media. This video shows Aditya Kumar, a class 6 boy from Bihar, being interviewed by a journalist. The journalist proceeds to ask the boy about his favourite subject unbeknownst that he may just be triggering a viral meme trend.

The boy replies to this question with aayein meaning pardon. When asked again, the boy says baingan or brinjal. When the interview clarifies that subject means vishay, Aditya closes his eyes and says English.

The boy says he knows the spelling of 55 and 100 when asked if he remembers any English poem. Only when the interviewer says that poem means kavita, Aditya tells him he does not remember any English poem.

Moye Moye

This trend has featured in many a memes, parodies and reels and has also given birth to a dance trend of its own. The trend, which became a sub-genre of its own on the internet, finds its origins in a Serbian song by Teya Dora that went viral on Tiktok. 'Moye Moye' comes from the chorus of Teya Dora's song Dzanum, which has over 62 million views on YouTube.

The song is meant to be a tragic ballad but Indian social media users turned its tone and meaning on its head. They used the chorus for giving a comedic twist to their reels. The trend became so popular that Delhi Police and Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana could not resist giving it their own twist.

So Beautiful So Elegant Just Looking like a Wow

Delhi-based boutique owner Jasmine Kaur became an overnight sensation after a reel featuring her saying 'Just looking like a Wow' while selling suits went viral on Instagram. The trend went so viral on the social media platform that Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra also joining in the ride. Social media influencer Dolly Singh also posted a video of herself having fun with the viral trend.

... and the winner is

Bhupendra Jogi

The internet, especially social media, has a way of bringing forgotten gems back. The man, who came into spotlight in 2018 after his claim that roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than that of the US, shot back to the social media trending page due to his direct and frank introduction.

People also liked Jogi's confidence while answering to the media on visiting America. When asked his name in this video, he replied with Bhupendra Jogi. Interestingly, he also replied the same when he was asked which road in Madhya Pradesh is better than the roads in America.

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3, ChatGPT rule Google Search in India this year; see full list

Also Watch: Chandrayaan-3, World Cup 2023, 'Jawan', and more: All about top trending Google searches of 2023 in India

Also Read: 'Jawan', 'Gadar 2', 'Adipurush', 'Leo' among top most Googled movies in India in 2023; check details here