GST cuts kick in from Monday: Massive car discounts across India, full list of new prices here

Starting Monday, car buyers across India will see steep price cuts across every major auto brand and segment. Thanks to the rollout of GST 2.0 reforms, this marks one of the largest tax-driven auto price corrections in years—with discounts ranging from ₹85,000 on hatchbacks to over ₹30 lakh on premium SUVs and luxury cars.
The new tax structure under GST 2.0 has slashed the effective levies on vehicles, and carmakers have responded with across-the-board price reductions—from budget models like the Maruti Alto K10 to luxury flagships like the Range Rover.
Auto dealers are also jumping in with stackable offers: exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, loyalty benefits, and bundled freebies like free insurance, accessories, and low-interest finance.
The GST 2.0 reform has reduced taxes on vehicles, particularly impacting ex-showroom prices. Carmakers have passed on the benefit directly to consumers, leading to significant price drops across new stock.
Car price drops brand by brand
Maruti Suzuki
- S-Presso: ₹1.29 lakh off
- Alto K10: ₹1.07 lakh off
- Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Fronx: ₹84,000–₹1.12 lakh off
- Grand Vitara, Ertiga: ₹46,000–₹1.07 lakh off
Tata Motors
- Nexon, Harrier, Safari: Over ₹1 lakh off
- Tiago, Tigor, Punch: Up to ₹85,000 off
- Mahindra
- Thar, Scorpio, XUV lineup: Over ₹1 lakh off
Hyundai
- Tucson: ₹2.4 lakh off
- Creta, Alcazar, Aura, Grand i10 Nios: ₹70,000+ off
Kia
- Carnival: ₹4.49 lakh off
- Sonet, Syros: Over ₹1.5 lakh off
Skoda
- All models (except Kushaq) see price cuts
- Kodiaq (flagship SUV) receives the maximum savings
- Price drop across models: Up to ₹3.28 lakh off
Toyota
- Fortuner: ₹3.49 lakh off
- Vellfire: ₹2.78 lakh off
- Innova: ₹1 lakh+ off
Luxury names
- Mercedes-Benz: Up to ₹25 lakh off
- Audi Q8: ₹7.8 lakh off
- JLR Range Rover: ₹30.4 lakh off
Additional benefits you must look out for
- Cash Discounts: ₹30,000 to ₹1,00,000
- Exchange Bonuses: ₹15,000 to ₹90,000 (with scrappage)
- Corporate Offers: ₹5,000 to ₹20,000 for eligible professionals
- Loyalty/Referral Bonuses: Cashbacks or free service offers
- Free Add-ons: Seat covers, insurance, maintenance packages, extended warranty
- Finance Offers: Interest rates below 8%, zero down payment, waived fees
- Registration/On-Road Coverage: Some dealers absorbing FASTag, insurance, or RTO costs
- Special Editions: Festival trims with no added cost
How to get the best deal this festive season
- Compare offers from 2–3 dealerships
- Negotiate on the final on-road price, not just ex-showroom
- Ask for a complete cost sheet
- Confirm all verbal offers in writing
- Shop at month-end or during festival weeks for maximum leverage
Who should buy now?
- First-time buyers in compact or subcompact segments
- Anyone planning a car upgrade within the next 6–12 months
- Buyers considering luxury or flagship models—discounts are rare at this scale
- Owners of old cars eligible for scrappage or exchange bonuses
- Businesses and fleet operators with year-end procurement targets