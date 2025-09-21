GST cuts kick in from Monday: Massive car discounts across India, full list of new prices here

Starting Monday, car buyers across India will see steep price cuts across every major auto brand and segment. Thanks to the rollout of GST 2.0 reforms, this marks one of the largest tax-driven auto price corrections in years—with discounts ranging from ₹85,000 on hatchbacks to over ₹30 lakh on premium SUVs and luxury cars.

The new tax structure under GST 2.0 has slashed the effective levies on vehicles, and carmakers have responded with across-the-board price reductions—from budget models like the Maruti Alto K10 to luxury flagships like the Range Rover.

Auto dealers are also jumping in with stackable offers: exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, loyalty benefits, and bundled freebies like free insurance, accessories, and low-interest finance.

The GST 2.0 reform has reduced taxes on vehicles, particularly impacting ex-showroom prices. Carmakers have passed on the benefit directly to consumers, leading to significant price drops across new stock.

Car price drops brand by brand



Maruti Suzuki

S-Presso: ₹1.29 lakh off

Alto K10: ₹1.07 lakh off

Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Fronx: ₹84,000–₹1.12 lakh off

Grand Vitara, Ertiga: ₹46,000–₹1.07 lakh off



Tata Motors

Nexon, Harrier, Safari: Over ₹1 lakh off

Tiago, Tigor, Punch: Up to ₹85,000 off

Mahindra

Thar, Scorpio, XUV lineup: Over ₹1 lakh off

Hyundai

Tucson: ₹2.4 lakh off

Creta, Alcazar, Aura, Grand i10 Nios: ₹70,000+ off

Kia

Carnival: ₹4.49 lakh off

Sonet, Syros: Over ₹1.5 lakh off

Skoda

All models (except Kushaq) see price cuts

Kodiaq (flagship SUV) receives the maximum savings

Price drop across models: Up to ₹3.28 lakh off

Toyota

Fortuner: ₹3.49 lakh off

Vellfire: ₹2.78 lakh off

Innova: ₹1 lakh+ off

Luxury names

Mercedes-Benz: Up to ₹25 lakh off

Audi Q8: ₹7.8 lakh off

JLR Range Rover: ₹30.4 lakh off

Additional benefits you must look out for

Cash Discounts: ₹30,000 to ₹1,00,000

Exchange Bonuses: ₹15,000 to ₹90,000 (with scrappage)

Corporate Offers: ₹5,000 to ₹20,000 for eligible professionals

Loyalty/Referral Bonuses: Cashbacks or free service offers

Free Add-ons: Seat covers, insurance, maintenance packages, extended warranty

Finance Offers: Interest rates below 8%, zero down payment, waived fees

Registration/On-Road Coverage: Some dealers absorbing FASTag, insurance, or RTO costs

Special Editions: Festival trims with no added cost

How to get the best deal this festive season

Compare offers from 2–3 dealerships

Negotiate on the final on-road price, not just ex-showroom

Ask for a complete cost sheet

Confirm all verbal offers in writing

Shop at month-end or during festival weeks for maximum leverage

Who should buy now?