Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
latest
trends
GST cuts kick in from Monday: Massive car discounts across India, full list of new prices here

GST cuts kick in from Monday: Massive car discounts across India, full list of new prices here

Auto dealers are also jumping in with stackable offers: exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, loyalty benefits, and bundled freebies like free insurance, accessories, and low-interest finance.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 21, 2025 9:06 AM IST
GST cuts kick in from Monday: Massive car discounts across India, full list of new prices hereThe GST 2.0 reform has reduced taxes on vehicles, particularly impacting ex-showroom prices.

Starting Monday, car buyers across India will see steep price cuts across every major auto brand and segment. Thanks to the rollout of GST 2.0 reforms, this marks one of the largest tax-driven auto price corrections in years—with discounts ranging from ₹85,000 on hatchbacks to over ₹30 lakh on premium SUVs and luxury cars.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The new tax structure under GST 2.0 has slashed the effective levies on vehicles, and carmakers have responded with across-the-board price reductions—from budget models like the Maruti Alto K10 to luxury flagships like the Range Rover.

Auto dealers are also jumping in with stackable offers: exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, loyalty benefits, and bundled freebies like free insurance, accessories, and low-interest finance.

The GST 2.0 reform has reduced taxes on vehicles, particularly impacting ex-showroom prices. Carmakers have passed on the benefit directly to consumers, leading to significant price drops across new stock.

Car price drops brand by brand

Maruti Suzuki

  • S-Presso: ₹1.29 lakh off
  • Alto K10: ₹1.07 lakh off
  • Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Fronx: ₹84,000–₹1.12 lakh off
  • Grand Vitara, Ertiga: ₹46,000–₹1.07 lakh off


Tata Motors

Advertisement
  • Nexon, Harrier, Safari: Over ₹1 lakh off
  • Tiago, Tigor, Punch: Up to ₹85,000 off
  • Mahindra
  • Thar, Scorpio, XUV lineup: Over ₹1 lakh off

Hyundai

  • Tucson: ₹2.4 lakh off
  • Creta, Alcazar, Aura, Grand i10 Nios: ₹70,000+ off

Kia

  • Carnival: ₹4.49 lakh off
  • Sonet, Syros: Over ₹1.5 lakh off

Skoda

  • All models (except Kushaq) see price cuts
  • Kodiaq (flagship SUV) receives the maximum savings
  • Price drop across models: Up to ₹3.28 lakh off

Toyota

  • Fortuner: ₹3.49 lakh off
  • Vellfire: ₹2.78 lakh off
  • Innova: ₹1 lakh+ off

Luxury names

  • Mercedes-Benz: Up to ₹25 lakh off
  • Audi Q8: ₹7.8 lakh off
  • JLR Range Rover: ₹30.4 lakh off

Additional benefits you must look out for

  • Cash Discounts: ₹30,000 to ₹1,00,000
  • Exchange Bonuses: ₹15,000 to ₹90,000 (with scrappage)
  • Corporate Offers: ₹5,000 to ₹20,000 for eligible professionals
  • Loyalty/Referral Bonuses: Cashbacks or free service offers
  • Free Add-ons: Seat covers, insurance, maintenance packages, extended warranty
  • Finance Offers: Interest rates below 8%, zero down payment, waived fees
  • Registration/On-Road Coverage: Some dealers absorbing FASTag, insurance, or RTO costs
  • Special Editions: Festival trims with no added cost

How to get the best deal this festive season

Advertisement
  • Compare offers from 2–3 dealerships
  • Negotiate on the final on-road price, not just ex-showroom
  • Ask for a complete cost sheet
  • Confirm all verbal offers in writing
  • Shop at month-end or during festival weeks for maximum leverage

Who should buy now?

  • First-time buyers in compact or subcompact segments
  • Anyone planning a car upgrade within the next 6–12 months
  • Buyers considering luxury or flagship models—discounts are rare at this scale
  • Owners of old cars eligible for scrappage or exchange bonuses
  • Businesses and fleet operators with year-end procurement targets

Published on: Sep 21, 2025 9:06 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today