Gujarat: Student staples Rs 500 note with answer sheet, gets debarred for a year

Class 12 science in India is hard, irrespective of which board you study under. The majority of the students go through a hard time dealing with complex formulas and equations, along with foul-smelling gases and toxic chemicals. Things however got extra hard for a Class 12 student in Gujarat when his attempt to lure his teacher backfired.

As per a report in the Times of India, a student in Gujarat went a bit too far in his quest to score the minimum passing marks and ended up stapling Rs 500 notes with his answer sheets. This student was reportedly not completely sure about his performance in Physics and Chemistry and decided to bribe the examiners along with a request to "please pass him" during the board exams held this year. The student has now been debarred from appearing in the upcoming board examinations, in addition to being marked as ‘fail’ in the current exams.

Top officials of the Gujarat Secondary Education Board told ToI that while they have seen instances in universities where students have sneaked in currency notes with answer sheets, such a distraught attempt made by a school student is rather unusual.

Another official added that the student was not aware that such activity amounts to bribery, a heinous act of corruption. He had said that he was confident about his preparations for the board exams, but however, fell prey to rumours which suggested that his chances of passing an exam will go up if he pads up his answer sheets with currency notes.

Sources told the daily that the student’s performance was not that dismal and he could have scored something within the range of 27-29 in the subjects where he supposedly lacked confidence. A source added that had he not attempted to bribe the examiners, he would have passed with the help of grace marks.



