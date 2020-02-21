Happy Maha Shivratri 2020 wishes: images, messages, quotes, whatsApp status

Shivratri is an important festival for the devotees of Shiva and for Hindus in general. The festival, also known as Padmajarathri is celebrated across the country on a very large scale. Shivratri is celebrated in the Phalgun and Shravan months.

These are the two Shivratris that are considered to be really important. The Shivratri on February 21 is called the Maha Shivratri as it is celebrated by Hindus in a very grand manner. In order to help you with the eternal question of what message to send on such an important festival, here are some WhatsApp messages, wishes and statuses for Maha Shivratri 2020 that you can send to your family members and colleagues alike:

On Mahashivratri, may Lord Shiva bless you everything that you want from life.

May Shiva bless you with great wellbeing, joy and success, Om Namah Shivay!

May this morning bring a positive change in your life. Celebrate your day with full devotion. Happy Mahashivratri.

On the auspicious day of Mahashivratri, may the Lord fulfill all your wishes and bless you with a Happy life.

May Bholenath fulfill all your wishes. Om Namah Shivay!

May the divine glory remind you of your capabilities. May you be surrounded with his eternal love and strength. Maha Shivratri 2020!

May all your prayers be granted by Shiva! Wishing you and your family a Happy Maha Shivratri.

On this auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. Shiva's all blessing be with you. May his glorious divine and merciful attributes remind you of all your abilities and strive it lift to heights. Happy Maha Shivratri to you!