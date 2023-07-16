Harvard scientists unveil anti-aging drug combination to reverse aging in record time

A team of scientists from Harvard Medical School has identified a combination of drugs that can reverse the aging process within a week. The study was conducted on mice and involved administering three different drugs: growth hormone, Metformin, and a drug that activates the enzyme AMPK. The treatment resulted in the rejuvenation of aged muscles, liver tissue, and other organs.

Harvard researcher David Sinclair shared the discovery on Twitter and in the medical journal Aging. The findings, published in the July issue, shed light on a significant breakthrough in the field of aging, reported New York Post.

“We’ve previously shown age reversal is possible using gene therapy to turn on embryonic genes,” Sinclair tweeted. His 17-tweet thread explaining the findings gathered more than 1 million views. “Now we show it’s possible with chemical cocktails, a step towards affordable whole-body rejuvenation.”

A genetics professor and his team at Harvard Medical School have developed chemical cocktails containing five to seven agents known for their treatment of various physical and mental disorders. Through extensive research on mice and monkeys spanning over three years, they successfully identified molecules that can reverse cellular aging and revive human cells. This discovery offers potential rejuvenation possibilities for combating the effects of aging in humans.

"The team has identified six chemical cocktails (and more now) that restore NCC and genome-wide transcript profiles to youthful states and reverse transcriptomic age in less than a week," Sinclair wrote. "Studies on the optic nerve, brain tissue, kidney, and muscle have shown promising results, with improved vision and extended lifespan in mice and, recently, in April of this year, improved vision in monkeys."

David Sinclair recently spoke at the India Today Conclave 2023 about his groundbreaking research on age and disease reversal. During his talk at the India Today Conclave 2023, Sinclair discussed the importance of identifying the biological switches that control the ageing process. He explained that by manipulating these switches, it may be possible to reverse the effects of ageing and even extend lifespan.

“When I started at Harvard Medical School, it was considered crazy to even think about slowing the ageing process let alone reversing it,” Sinclair said.

