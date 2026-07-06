'He called me late night': Abhinandan Lodha on Amitabh Bachchan's ₹15 crore Ayodhya deal near Ram Mandir

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan sealed a ₹15 crore land deal in Ayodhya after a late-night call that caught a real estate entrepreneur, Abhinandan Lodha, by surprise, at a real estate event.

Speaking about the deal, Lodha said Bachchan personally reached out at night to inquire about a large piece of land in Ayodhya, eventually leading to the purchase of a 15,000-square-foot plot at The Sarayu, a premium development by the House of Abhinandan Lodha. The deal, valued at around ₹15 crore, became one of the most high-profile celebrity real estate investments in Ayodhya.

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Recalling the conversation, Lodha said he initially assumed the actor would be interested in a smaller property, but was surprised when Bachchan asked about a much larger plot.“Mr Bachchan called me late at night and asked if I had a 15,000 sq ft land parcel available in Ayodhya,” Lodha recalled in an interview with The Hindustan Times.

He further said the request stood out because such large plots are rarely sought by individual buyers.

According to Lodha, the conversation quickly translated into a transaction, with the land eventually being sold for nearly ₹15 crore.

The purchase added further momentum to Ayodhya’s rapidly growing luxury real estate

market following the inauguration of the Ram Mandir. The city has witnessed increasing interest from high-net-worth individuals, developers and investors betting on long-term investments in religious tourism places.

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In March 2026, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan expanded his real estate footprint in Ayodhya, home to the Ram Mandir, by purchasing a 2.67-acre land parcel for ₹35 crore from The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), the company had said. This is Bachchan’s third investment in Ayodhya and fourth plotted development purchase with HoABL

The city's real estate market is changing dramatically, according to a report by Liases Foras titled "Ayodhya – A Rising Global Spiritual Capital." This is due to rising land values and growing interest in long-term investment and spiritual tourism. According to the paper, Ayodhya's land prices have increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%, and estimates indicate that by 2035, this pace may reach 25%.

