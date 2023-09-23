Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR; IMD predicts more downpour

Heavy rains coupled with gusty winds lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Saturday. Several parts of Delhi, including East Delhi, Shahdara, Northeast and South Delhi, saw heavy downpour during the day after a cloudy weather while Noida witnessed extremely heavy rainfall.

Earlier, the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), had said that thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi-NCR.

It had also warned of rains in Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Nuh (Haryana), as well.

On Saturday, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius. The humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 84 per cent.

VIDEO | Heavy rainfall lashes several parts of Delhi-NCR. Visuals from Sansad Marg. pic.twitter.com/RvqBsy1rlA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 23, 2023

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 112 around 12 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Rains lashes Chandigarh, surrounding areas

Meanwhile, rain lashed Chandigarh and its surrounding areas on Saturday morning, bringing relief to people from sultry weather conditions. The Union territory received 11.2 mm of rainfall, PTI reported citing an official of the meteorological office.

Punjab's Mohali and Haryana's Panchkula adjoining Chandigarh also received rain.

