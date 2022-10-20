Here's what happened when conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar asked for chair to sit inside jail

High-profile conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's plea to provide him a stool inside the prison was turned down by a Delhi court on Wednesday. As per the details, Chandrashekar, who is presently lodged at the Mandoli jail in Delhi, had moved an application in the court of Special Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra stating that he has problems sitting cross-legged for hours and should be provided a chair or a stool to sit while meeting his family members, and doing other things because of his medical conditions.

His advocate Mayank Tripathi in his plea had said that the court should allow the applicant to sit on a stool or chair during family mulakat due to his serious medical condition.

He added that due to Chandrashekar’s severe medical condition, his doctors had advised him not to squat or bend forward. But jail authorities, he said, had turned a deaf ear to his concern.

Special Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra dismissed his plea saying that it was devoid of any merits.

In another application, the Supreme Court on October 18 refused to entertain a fresh plea by Chandrashekhar asking him to seek transfer from Mandoli jail in the city to any other jail, which is not under the control of the Director General of Prisons, Delhi.

The counsel appearing for Chandrashekhar said that despite several assurances, Chandrashekhar was being allegedly assaulted in jail. The lawyer also alleged that Chandrashekhar is being pressured to pay Rs 25 lakh per month in jail.

A Bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C.T. Ravikumar declined to interfere in the matter.

On August 23, the apex court ordered that Chandrashekhar and his wife be shifted from Tihar Jail to Mandoli Jail in the city. It had passed the order on a plea filed by Chandrashekhar and his wife alleging a threat to their lives and seeking a transfer to a prison outside Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)