Historic drug bust: 3,300 kg of charas, meth seized off Gujarat coast

Historic drug bust: 3,300 kg of charas, meth seized off Gujarat coast

An Indian Navy mission-deployed ship which was at sea for two days stopped the suspicious boat as it entered Indian territorial waters, inputs from a a surveillance aircraft showed.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
According to the agencies, the international market value of the drugs seized is estimated to be more than Rs 2,000 crore.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 3,300 kg of drugs from a boat manned by suspected Pakistani crew members off the coast of Gujarat. The operation was carried out with assistance from the Indian Navy and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and is reported to be the biggest narcotics seizure in the Indian subcontinent.

According to the agencies, the international market value of the drugs seized is estimated to be more than Rs 2,000 crore.

"Produce of Pakistan” was found to be written on the cache of the seized narcotics that included 3,089 kg of cannabis, 158 kg methamphetamine, and 25 kg of morphine.

An Indian Navy mission-deployed ship which was at sea for two days stopped the suspicious boat as it entered Indian territorial waters, inputs from a  a surveillance aircraft showed.

During the investigation, authorities discovered the large amount of drugs on the boat, following which the five crew members were arrested.The vessel and narcotics were seized.

The authorities have taken boat, drugs, and the crew members to Porbandar, Gujarat and an investigation is underway to collect more information on the suspected crew members.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the law enforcement agencies for the historic success. "The historic success is a testament to our govt's unwavering commitment to making our nation drug-free. On this occasion, I congratulate the NCB, the Navy, and the Gujarat Police," he said in a post on X.

The Indian Navy had previously recovered drugs worth crores of rupees in several operations at sea.

Published on: Feb 28, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
