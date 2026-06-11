'Dinner, not consent': Zomato clarifies on '₹370 biryani' notification controversy

Zomato on Thursday clarified that a viral screenshot claiming to show a controversial push notification linked to the ongoing “Rs 370 biryani” debate is fake. The screenshot, which spread rapidly across social media, appeared to show a Zomato notification reading, “Biryani bhejdu? Rs 370 ki hai bas.”

Many users believed it was a marketing attempt to capitalise on the viral controversy surrounding comedian Pranit More’s stand-up show, where a discussion about a ₹370 biryani date sparked widespread debate online.

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See the notification here

How is this funny to you? @zomato



Zomato think such an insensitive topic is another brand promotion of theirs? Seriously? Are we stopping to this level to find this funny or we are insensitive enough to not care about it!! pic.twitter.com/6InZvEe05W — Sudeep (@SudeepSonawane) June 8, 2026

Public reactions were mixed. Some users found the notification humorous and praised what they thought was a clever example of topical marketing. In contrast, others criticised it as insensitive and questioned whether brands should engage with controversial social issues.

Zomato's clarification

As speculation grew, Zomato stepped in to set the record straight. In a statement shared on LinkedIn, the company said the notification was not created or sent by its team. “The screenshot of the distasteful notification you may have seen with our name is fake. We did not write or send it,” Zomato wrote on the post.

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Alongside the statement, Zomato shared a simple but powerful message: “Biryani is dinner, not consent.”

ALSO READ: Pranit More deactivates Instagram account as backlash over viral '₹370 ki biryani' clip escalates

Check Zomato's post

Social media reactions

The company’s response quickly gained attention across social media platforms. Many users praised Zomato for directly addressing the misinformation and for using the opportunity to reinforce the importance of consent. Several people described the statement as thoughtful and responsible, while others appreciated the company’s decision not to use a sensitive social issue for promotional purposes. Users widely share the phrase “Biryani is dinner, not consent.” The statement has since become one of the most talked-about responses to the controversy.

A user commented, "The fact that people have got the essence of writing exact Zomato notifications is insane!"

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Another user wrote, "Yes it's a fake screenshot and file a case against that person. Thank you @zomato for clarification on this.

Your service are ❤️ 🫂 Thank you 😊"

Third user commented, "Very Salty post"