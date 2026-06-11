'I now have a leaderboard…': Bengaluru techie uses Whoop to track which colleague stresses him out most

Forget performance reviews, this Bengaluru-based software engineer created a leaderboard consisting of colleagues' names who stress him out the most. Pankaj shared an X post revealing how he used the Whoop fitness tracker to identify coworkers who stressed him out.

The post highlighted that he connected the tracker to his work calendar and examined his heart rate during different meetings. Whenever his heart rate showed a spike, he matched it with the meeting schedule to see which colleague or interaction was linked to stress. He also created a stress leaderboard that ranks coworkers.

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The post now has over 35 thousand likes and over 6.8 million views, highlighting how people found the concept of a workplace “stress leaderboard” relatable.

How Bengaluru techie created stress leaderboard

Pankaj detailed how he combined insights from his Whoop wearable with his work schedule to experiment. “I hooked my Whoop to my work calendar to find which coworker gives me the most stress. Thanks to Fable, I reverse engineered Whoop to pull per minute heart rate and matched spikes with call events and attendees. I now have a leaderboard, and I think about it daily. Few info masked for obvious reasons,” the post reads.

i hooked my whoop to my work calendar to find which coworker gives me the most stress 🚨



thanks to fable, I reverse engineered whoop to pull per minute heart rate. nd matched spikes with cal events and attendees



I now have a leaderboard and I think about it daily.



few info… pic.twitter.com/x1jdkW8JdZ — Pankaj (@the2ndfloorguy) June 10, 2026

He tracked heart rate data minute by minute from the Whoop. He then matched the tracked information with his work calendar, and if he noticed that his heart rate increased significantly during certain calls, he assumed that those interactions were more stressful. He also identified a pattern showing which meetings or colleagues often caused stress spikes.

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“I now have a leader board, and I think about it daily,” he said.

Many X users commented on the post saying that the idea is smart, and it also attracted attention to the technicalities of how the system works. Many also suggested alternative ways, saying, “You didn't need Fable for this. I did the same thing with Sonnet 3.5.”