'How tasteless': Canadian PM Trudeau draws backlash over son's 'headless' Halloween costume amid Israel-Gaza conflict

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently landed himself into a controversy after he shared a picture of his youngest son, Hadrien, wearing a Halloween costume. The classic 'headless' ensemble showing a decapitated head held in a hand drew criticism from social media users, with many calling him insensitive and tone deaf to the ongoing situation between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

"Hadrien seems to have misplaced something… but that’s not going to stop him from trick-or-treating. Happy Halloween, everyone – have fun out there!," the Canadian PM wrote on X (formerly Twitter) as he shared the pictures from Halloween celebrations.

The backlash comes as about 9,000 people have reportedly been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its assault on the enclave of 2.3 million people in retaliation for deadly attacks by Hamas militants on southern Israel on October 7. Israel says Hamas has killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians. The war continues to intensify and claim lives of several civilians.

"How tasteless. Decapitated head?? You have zero shame," a Twitter user wrote. Another asked, "Do you honestly think this was a good idea with what’s going on in the world?"

"It seems that Justin Trudeau's son chose to represent the innocent children of Gaza who were killed by the criminal Israeli occupation forces. 4000 children were cold-bloodedly murdered in just 24 days, with unwavering support from Canada and the Trudeau government. Here's a simple suggestion, dear Trudeau: you could have dressed up as an Israeli soldier for Halloween. That would have completed the horror of this haunting scene," a third added.

A fourth stated, "Wow..a beheading. Guess you are Team Hamas."

"Criminally tone deaf, considering recent events," a fifth added.

"This is disgusting, after enabling war crimes, you post this. Yes please “have fun out there” while innocent children get slaughtered. The real Halloween is in Gaza," a sixth replied to the post.

About 3,600 children have been killed in Israeli strikes since October 7, according to Gaza health ministry, news agency Reuters reported.

