‘Hum Jeet Gaye,’ say cricket lovers as out-of-form KL Rahul dropped from Indore test

Right-handed batsman KL Rahul became the butt of jokes on Twitter after he was dropped from the playing lineup in the ongoing Indore Test. Instead, Shubman Gill was picked up to play alongside Captain Rohit Sharma. Gill has been in form in all three formats for India. Gill is not the only youngster who will get a chance to shine. Umesh Yadav was also picked up in place of Mohammed Shami, who has been rested.

Cricket enthusiasts are sharing absolutely hilarious memes on the same. Right from being happy about Shubman Gill getting his deserving place in the team to hailing former cricketer and commentator Venkatesh Prasad as a hero who saved the day, here’s how the Internet reacted

So, why are cricket lovers saying that the former cricketer has been vindicated? Prasad had said players like Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, and Shubman Gill have a much better overseas Test record compared to KL Rahul. Prasad further said that Rahul’s Test career does not suggest he is the “second-best Test opener in a country with so much batting talent.”

He also said in another tweet that men like Kuldeep Yadav put in man of the match level performances only to be dropped in the next match. He said, “Guys like Kuldeep Yadav put in man of the match performances and next game are dropped with theories like Horses for courses. In any course, KL is not a horse.”

Rahul has been in poor form since the start of 2022 in Test Cricket and ended up scoring 175 runs in 11 innings at an average of 15.90. Rahul’s poor run also continued in the ongoing Test series against Australia as he scored merely 38 runs in three innings.

Doubts about Rahul’s form and his getting a chance in the third Test were evident when his name was removed from the vice-captaincy tag.

Shubman Gill, on the other hand, has been the talk of the town due to his great form in white ball cricket after scoring 153 centuries in the last six innings including scoring 208 runs against New Zealand in Hyderabad in January this year.

Here’s how India’s playing lineup looks like



Rohit Sharma (Captain)



Shubman Gill



Cheteshwar Pujara



Virat Kohli



Shreyas Iyer



Ravindra Jadeja



Srikar Bharat (Wicketkeeper)



Axar Patel



Ravichandran Ashwin



Umesh Yadav



Mohammed Siraj

