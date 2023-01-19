'Hume humara World Cup mil gaya': Vedanta's Anil Agarwal reveals how he built his dream team

The 2007 film Chak De! India, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Vidya Malwade, became a rage for reasons more than one at the time of its release. For some, it was the theme of patriotism and giving the country’s national sport, hockey, its due but for others it was the essence of teamwork displayed in the movie.

Anil Agarwal, founder and chairman of the oil and gas company Vedanta, however, said in a LinkedIn post that the movie reminded him of how he built his dream team at Vedanta and the similarities between a team captain and an entrepreneur. He said that both of them need a strong team to work together to fulfill their dreams.

Agarwal wrote that entrepreneurs need to utilise the strength of each of their team members to build a winning team and then harked back to how he built the team at Vedanta.

The Vedanta founder said in his post, “The other day while watching Chakde India with family, it struck me how there is so much common between a captain and an entrepreneur. They both have a strong team who work together to fulfill their dreams… Entrepreneurs need to find the strength of each member to build a winning team, just like how they did in the movie. And this is how I built my dream team that helped in listing Vedanta on London Stock Exchange.”

He added that just like a good team needs players with expertise in different areas to help shape the overall game plan, he roped in people such as Brian Gilbertson, ex-KPMG chairman Micheal Fowle, Late Sir David Gore-Booth and Cynthia Caroll among others as part of the Vedanta’s board of directors to take it to the next level.

Agarwal further underlines, “A good team needs players with diverse expertise who can help the overall game plan.” He furthermore writes, “So when the time came to take Vedanta to the next level, we roped in these talented people as part of our board of directors; Brian Gilbertson, he helped us in getting Vedanta listed; Micheal Fowle, ex-chairman KPMG, my go to man for numbers’ Late Sir David Gore-Booth, our policy expert; Cynthia Caroll, corporate governance expert and many more…”

Towards the end, he said that due to the association of more people, their efforts paid off and they got their World Cup in the form of Vedanta. He also thanked his team for making “the dreams of a young Bihari boy come true.”

“Slowly and gradually, more people started associating with us, our efforts paid off and we got our World Cup. Vedanta was born… You made the dreams of a young Bihari boy come true. I will be forever in gratitude,” Agarwal signed off.

